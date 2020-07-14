Amitabh Bachchan fans begin a non stop yagna for the actor and his family



It’s been a few days since the Bachchan family, including Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, tested positive for COVID 19. Ever since the news broke out, wishes for their speedy recovery have been pouring in from all parts of the country.



Now, members of an Amitabh Bachchan fan association have begun a ‘non-stop’ maha mrityunjaya yagna. A report in a leading daily has claimed that the prayers began on Sunday morning at a temple dedicated to the Bachchan family, called Shahenshah’ temple. The venue was later changed due to water logging in the temple. Sanjoy Patodia of the Amitabh Bachchan Fans Association said, “We will continue the yagna till all members of the Bachchan family recover, which we know is a matter of few days. However, we have not been allowing visitors in the temple since the lockdown began. The ‘yagna’ is also being attended by a limited number of fans.”

Amitabh and Abhishek are under going treatment at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been advised by the BMC to quarantine at home, since they haven’t yet shown symptoms of the virus.