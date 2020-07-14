Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan to be in the hospital for a week

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan broke the news of them testing positive for COVID-19 on Twitter on Saturday night. The father-son duo was soon admitted to the Nanavati hospital and are currently being treated there. According to reports, they have been given isolated wards and the hospital authorities are making sure that everything is in line to make the Bachchans recover well.

After Amitabh and Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus too, but they have only been advised to self-isolate themselves are home as they are both asymptomatic. Today, a hospital insider informed a news agency that Amitabh and Abhishek are stable now but will be in the hospital for at least seven more days. He said, “Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are stable and responding well to treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days.” With so many people praying for their speedy recovery, we are sure the Bachchans will be hale and hearty soon.