‘Alex Rider’ Spy Novel Adaptation Lands U.S. Premiere Date on IMDb TV

Alex Rider, a coming-of-age spy drama based on the best-selling Anthony Horowitz novels, has found a U.S. home on IMDb TV, where it will premiere Friday, Nov. 13.

The series first premiered on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland on June 4, and is due to hit Prime Video Australia on July 31 (one week ahead of its arrival on Prime Video in Germany and Austria).

Otto Farrant (The White Queen) headlines the series as Alex Rider, a London-based teenager who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage. Pressured to help investigate his uncle’s death (and how it connects to the assassination of two high-profile billionaires), Alex reluctantly assumes a new identity and goes undercover in a remote boarding school called Point Blanc. Isolated far above the snowline in the French Alps, Point Blanc claims to set the troubled teenage children of the ultra-rich back onto the right track. But as Alex digs deeper, he discovers the students are in fact the subjects of a disturbing plan which Alex will have to risk his life to stop.

The cast also includes Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones), Vicky McClure (BBC Two’s Line of Duty), Brenock O’Connor (Game of Thrones), Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́, Ace Bhatt, Marli Siu (CBBC Online’s Dixi), Nyasha Hatendi (Casual) and Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch).

Of note, Alex Rider was previously played by Alex Pettyfer (I Am Number Four) in a 2006 feature film based on the first novel in the franchise, Stormbreaker.

“I’ve been thrilled by the response Alex Rider has received on Amazon Prime Video in the UK,” author and executive producer Anthony Horowitz said in a statement. “Everyone agrees that Otto Farrant is the perfect Alex and that the show absolutely nails the book. It’s everything I could have hoped for and I’m optimistic that viewers in the U.S., Germany, Latin America and many other territories will agree.”

“With a 20-year literary history, the brand and iconic character of Alex Rider resonates with fans around the world,” IMDb TV content chiefs Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi said. “We couldn’t be happier to have IMDb TV as the exclusive U.S. home for this franchise and are excited to deliver customers a beautifully-executed, coming-of-age thriller featuring this dynamic ensemble cast.”

Watch a trailer below: