Al B Sure: ‘Kim Porter Was Murdered & Her Killers Are After ME TOO’

R,amp;B sensation Al Bu Sure just made a bombshell claim, that celebrity socialite Kim Porter may have been MURDERED, MTO News has learned.

kim porter

Two years ago Kim, who was Sean “Diddy” Combs’ longtime off girlfriend, died suddenly at her home in Toluca Lake, CA. At the time, Kim’s mysterious death was blamed on “pneumonia.”

But now R,amp;B singer/songwriter Al B. Sure, who is the father of Kim’s oldest son Quincy, believes she was murdered. And he further claims that his life may be in danger for speaking out about her Kim’s suspicious death.

Al B made the shocking allegations yesterday on Instagram after sharing video footage of the moment he found out about Kim’s death.

Al explained in the post, ” I do know very clearly that [Kim Porter] didn’t just check out all of a sudden over neumonía [sic]. That’s some bull sh**. “

And Al offered some hint at what he believes happened to Kim. He told fans, “This is where I get in trouble. We just celebrated our son Quincy’s new deal and Christmas special with @Netflix, and she was in fantastic health as well laughing seeing me and Diddy’s mutual exchange at the theater. I’m going to leave it here.”

Later on, he suggested that if he gets harmed, “we know who” did it.

Look: