AFL wag hub a possibility as league mulls move to Queensland

Wives and girlfriends from Victorian AFL clubs could be given exemptions to travel to Queensland and quarantine in a hub of their own.

The move would allow partners and family members to quarantine for two weeks, probably in Southport, before joining the players, The Age reports.

The plan indicates that Victorian teams could be away longer than initially planned.

The AFLPA agreed to a 32-day period to be away before Melbourne went into lockdown.

Some wives and family have already joined the Demons’ hub – with seven players accompanied by family members, while others stayed behind because of the belief that players would only be gone for a brief period.

Given the uncertainty about travel from Victoria for the foreseeable future and with the situation in NSW rapidly changing, the AFL is understood to be open to the idea.

The league had plans to meet with the player’s union this week to thrash out details about the players being away longer and playing matches off four-day breaks to squeeze as many games as possible into the time away.

Like the NRL, the AFL is considering forming a base in the Sunshine State because of the growing infection rate in NSW and the looser restrictions to travel elsewhere around the country.

The Queensland government announced the Liverpool and Campbelltown areas to be coronavirus hotspots, stating anyone who has been in those areas in the last 14 days will be denied entry and no longer be able to quarantine in Queensland.

That forced GWS player Nick Shipley to move out of his Campbelltown residence.

However, no other player in Sydney player or official has been impacted by the move.

Melbourne was already preparing to leave Sydney following Sunday’s match against Hawthorn and join other teams in Queensland. The Hawks will move to Western Australia after the game.

The scheduled round eight match between Sydney and Hawthorn at the SCG could be shifted to Queensland, an AFL source told The Age.