About 10 MLB umpires opt out of shortened season?

Veteran umpire Joe West made headlines last week when he publicly questioned data regarding coronavirus deaths. “If this game hasn’t gotten me by now, no virus is going to get me,” West reportedly told The Athletic.
It appears a handful of colleagues aren’t as skeptical.
The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) reported on Tuesday that “about” 10 MLB umpires opted out of working the shortened season conducted amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic. Umpires deemed high-risk for COVID-19 due to age or other issues will get paid for the year per an agreement between the league and MLB Umpires Association.
The AP didn’t reveal the names of umps who decided against working this summer because neither the union nor league had made an official announcement as of early Tuesday evening. It’s believed Triple-A umpires will replace those who opted out.
Following West’s controversial quotes, the union responded without mentioning the 67-year-old by name:
“Recent public comments about the current coronavirus pandemic do not in any way reflect the position of the Major League Baseball Umpires Association.
“Our nation, and the world, has suffered greatly from this deadly virus. In the midst of continued suffering, umpires are attempting to do our part to bring the great game of baseball back onto the field and into the homes of fans everywhere.
“The MLBUA fully supports the health and safety protocols agreed to by MLB and the MLBPA, and we have agreed to make dramatic changes to our usual working conditions in an effort to navigate this unprecedented season.”