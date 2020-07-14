‘A renaissance is coming’: Can a revolution in the food court save the shopping mall?

Article content continued

Other than the odd one … nobody has built a mall in 25 years. There’s a reason Ed Sonshine

Sonshine said the top 20 malls in Canada, such as the Eaton Centre in Toronto and Pacific Mall in Vancouver, are the most likely to survive.

“The truth is, anything other than those top 20 have been struggling for the last 10, 15 years,” he said, but he added that “once this pandemic is gone, people will like hanging around malls. People love food courts.”

The common food court, however, is “a tired and broken model,” according to the Deloitte report.

Historically, fashion retailers were the main attraction for malls, while food courts were just a place to get a snack in between store visits. But the shift to e-commerce, which has sped up considerably in the pandemic, has made clothes a less effective traffic driver for malls.