50 Cent Slams Kanye West’s Presidential Bid, Mocks Him for Taking Financial Aid From Government

WENN

The ‘In Da Club’ rapper calls Yeezy’s presidential pursuit a ‘diversion’ as he criticizes the latter for taking multi-million dollar coronavirus stimulus from the government.

–

50 Cent has slammed Kanye West‘s bid to become the U.S. President, insisting the news is an unnecessary “diversion.”

Kanye announced his plans to run against current leader Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden on America’s Independence Day (04Jul20), prompting backlash and ridicule from most.

And now the “In Da Club” hitmaker is putting down his former rival’s political pursuits, accusing West of becoming nothing but a distraction during a crucial U.S. presidential election in November (20).

“I’m going to contemplate running myself. I’m going to run to create a diversion for someone else,” he tells Billboard. “The new thing is to run to create a diversion and distract people.”

The rapper also poked fun at the fact West’s Yeezy company received over $2 million (£1.6 million) through Trump’s Paycheck Protection Program, which reportedly saved over 100 jobs.

He added, “Would you run against someone who just gave you $2 million?”

50 also recalled President Barack Obama calling West a “jack**s” for interrupting Taylor Swift’s speech during the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009, adding, “Maybe that’s why you embrace this one (President).”