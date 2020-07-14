5 things you should know about the upcoming Far Cry 6 – Gaming News

The cast: Who’s who in the next big Ubisoft game



The Far Cry franchise is famous for its iconic villains. Take Far Cry 4’s iconic Pagan Min for example, the character on the game’s cover. He was played by Troy Baker, an icon among video game voice artists. Far Cry 6 is no different, with Giancarlo Esposito playing the part of President Anton Castillo. He plays the role of the brutal tyrant that the players must bring down. Many may know him from his iconic roles as Gus in Breaking Bad or Moff Gideon in Mandalorian. Needless to say, the legacy of good villains in Far Cry seems to be in good hands.

The Location: Where the game is being played



Far Cry 6 takes place on the tropical island of Yara, which according to Ubisoft, is ‘the largest Far Cry playground to date’. Although fictitious, one can’t help but notice the similarities between it and Cuba. Be it the architecture, the cars straight out of the 1950s or the dictatorship and the ongoing revolution. While players have accused Ubisoft of reusing maps, between Far 4 and Far Cry Primal for example, this one is expected to be brand new.

The player: Who the real heroes are



For the first time in a Far Cry game, players can choose whether they want their character to be male or female. In Far Cry 6, you play as Dani Rojas, a former soldier now working to bring down the brutal dictatorship. This follows a similar feature in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, wherein Ubisoft is going for gender-neutral character names and letting the players have the choice over the protagonist’s gender. What’s also new is that while past Far Cry games have been strictly first-person even in cutscenes, Far Cry 6 has more cinematic cutscenes that will show the player in the third person. Perhaps ndicating a bigger influence of cosmetics.





The ‘fangs for hire’



Recent Far Cry games have had systems allowing players to acquire animal partners that can help them out in missions. Attacking enemies and doing reconnaissance. While these have been limited to mostly Dogs in previous games, it is speculated that Far Cry 6 will have a larger variety of fauna. With the promotional material for the ultimate edition showing what appears to be an albino panther. But if you’d still prefer dogs, then you’re covered too, as the pre-order bundle comes with the ‘libertard chorizo’ fang for hire unlocked. A Weiner dog with chariot style wheels for hind legs.



The editions: What you get inside the box



Far Cry 6 comes in 4 different editions. The standard edition includes only the game. The Gold edition adds to that, a season pass with the 3 DLCs Ubi has announced that they will be launching. The Ultimate edition, which has the seasons pass along with three in-game cosmetic packs. And lastly, the Collector’s edition, complete with stickers, keychains and a model FlameThrower for the true diehard fans.

