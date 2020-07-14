30 Timeless Secrets About Ghost That Will Lift Your Spirits

9. Demi Moore, however, was everyone’s first choice to play Molly, the love of Sam’s life whose guard is understandably up when a psychic calls and claims she has an urgent message from her dead boyfriend.

She wasn’t quite as sure. Just as actors like Toms Cruise and Hanks didn’t necessarily want to play a dead guy, Moore didn’t necessarily want to play a person who was sad for almost an entire movie. Ultimately, though, she saw Molly for the strong survivor that she was. “And I thought, ‘Wow, this is really a recipe for disaster,'” she recalled at an AFI screening of Ghost in 2013. “It’s either going to be something really special, really amazing, or really an absolute bust.”

Moore chose wisely. She was paid a reported $350,000 for Ghost, then went on to star in A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal, Disclosure, The Scarlet Letter, Now and Then and more, all leading up to her record-setting $12.5 million payday for Striptease in 1996.

10. Moore’s hair was long when she was cast, so it was a surprise when she showed up with her now-iconic boy cut, courtesy of hairstylist John Sahag. But could you imagine Molly with long hair?

It was “kind of an in-your-face choice,” Rubin told Vanity Fair in 2015. “It announced to us that she had her own ideas about who her character was.”