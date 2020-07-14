SEC Staff

Photo: LSU Athletics

Birmingham, Ala. – A total of 1,252 student-athletes were named to the 2019-20 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, Tuesday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2019-20 academic calendar.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

First year student-athletes in all sports may be named to the Honor Roll at the conclusion of their first full academic year in residence (spring, fall and summer terms).

2019-20 FIRST-YEAR SEC HONOR ROLL

Alabama – Sport – Major

Myles Austin – Baseball – Creative Media

Zane Denton – Baseball – Creative Media

Owen Diodati – Baseball – Finance

William Hamiter – Baseball – General Business

Garrett Hester – Baseball – Human Performance Exercise Science

Jim Jarvis – Baseball – Communication Studies

Antoine Jean – Baseball – Communication Studies

Logan Keller – Baseball – Finance

Connor Prielipp – Baseball – General Business

Dowd Ritter – Baseball – Computer Science Engineering

Peyton Wilson – Baseball – Marketing

James Bolden – M Basketball – Master’s Sport Business Management

Adam Cottrell – M Basketball – General Business

Jaylen Forbes – M Basketball – Advertising

Raymond Hawkins – M Basketball – Communication Studies

Jahvon Quinerly – M Basketball – Hospitality Management

James Rojas – M Basketball – General Studies

Jaden Shackelford – M Basketball – Advertising

Ahriahna Grizzle – W Basketball – Criminal Justice/Psychology

Destiny Rice – W Basketball – Human Performance Exercise Science

Marcus Banks – Football – Criminal Justice

Jahleel Billingsley – Football – Human Performance Exercise Science

Tanner Bowles – Football – Architectural Engineering

Darrian Dalcourt – Football – Management

DJ Dale – Football – Human Performance Exercise Science

Landon Dickerson – Football – Masters in Business Administration

Justin Eboigbe – Football – Communication Studies

Christian Harris – Football – News Media

Demarcco Hellams – Football – Communication Studies

Braylen Ingraham – Football – Financial Planning

Amari Kight – Football – Undecided

Shane Lee – Football – Marketing

John Metchie III – Football – Finance

King Mwikuta – Football – Criminal Justice

Ty Perine – Football – Management

Pierce Quick – Football – Criminal Justice

Will Reichard – Football – Finance

Keilan Robinson – Football – General Business

Ishmael Sopsher – Football – General Business

Taulia Tagovailoa – Football – Communication Studies

Brandon Turnage – Football – Management

Paul Tyson – Football – Finance

Byron Young – Football – Human Performance Exercise Science

Tyler Lipscomb – M Golf – Creative Media

Thomas Ponder – M Golf – Undecided

Caroline Curtis – W Golf – Accounting

Emilie Øverås – W Golf – Creative Media

Makarri Doggette – Gymnastics – Social Work

Macy Orosco – Gymnastics – Public Health

Matilyn Waligora – Gymnastics – Pre-Major Studies

Jordan Bradburne – Rowing – Economics

Lily Butler – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science

Ashley Davis – Rowing – Management

Kristen Ivey – Rowing – Public Relations

Blythe Markel – Rowing – Economics

Grace McNally – Rowing – Physical Education

Sarah Pitfick – Rowing – Management Information Systems

Kristen Rupinen – Rowing – Management Information Systems

Emily Strawbridge – Rowing – Communication Studies

Rachael Tullis – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science

Renee Weiland – Rowing – Nursing

Allie Berk – W Soccer – Finance

Macy Clem – W Soccer – Kinesiology

Serena Pham – W Soccer – Pre-Medical

Sasha Pickard – W Soccer – Marketing

Isabella Scaturro – W Soccer – Finance

Sydney Vincens – W Soccer – Biology

Mary Greg Anderson – Softball – General Business

Karla Hice – Softball – Kinesiology

Jenna Johnson – Softball – Kinesiology

Alexis Kilfoyl – Softball – General Business

Savannah Woodard – Softball – Kinesiology

Cam Auerbach – M Swim & Dive – General Business

Liam Bell – M Swim & Dive – Finance

Shumpei Komatsu – M Swim & Dive – Mathematics

Derek Maas – M Swim & Dive – Biology

Matt Menke – M Swim & Dive – Kinesiology

Riley VanMeter – M Swim & Dive – International Studies and Spanish

Jack Zhu – M Swim & Dive – Biology

Sydney Carlson – W Swim & Dive – Accounting

Jocelyn Fisher – W Swim & Dive – Biology

Abby Koczo – W Swim & Dive – Human Performance Exercise Science

Tanesha Lucoe – W Swim & Dive – Criminal Justice

Caitlin Reynera – W Swim & Dive – Public Health

Polina Rukosuev – W Swim & Dive – Marketing

Morgan Scott – W Swim & Dive – Kinesiology

Savannah Slater – W Swim & Dive – Creative Media

Ashley Slayton – W Swim & Dive – Chemical Engineering

Julia Wolf – W Swim & Dive – Psychology

Avi Shugar – M Tennis – Human Performance Exercise Science

Isabella Harvison – W Tennis – Public Health

Ares Teixido – W Tennis – Marketing

Nolan Bone – M Track & Field – Finance

Nicholas Ceci – M Track & Field – General Business

Matthew Gray – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Eliud Kipsang – M Track & Field – Public Health

Alex Mielke – M Track & Field – Finance

Steven Pate – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Braden Pyron – M Track & Field – Undesignated Engineering

Rich Saenz – M Track & Field – Political Science

Grady Shiflet – M Track & Field – Political Science

Luke Skinner – M Track & Field – Economics

Jacob Wiggers – M Track & Field – Accounting

Alexa Bertsch – Volleyball – Finance

Eva Borrowdale – Volleyball – Marketing

Taylor Drapp – Volleyball – Chemical Engineering

Emily Janek – Volleyball – Human Performance Exercise Science

Katie Shook – Volleyball – Communication Studies

Alyiah Wells – Volleyball – General Business

Taylor Gorum – W Track & Field – English

Camille Kohtala – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Samantha Kunza – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Caroline McGrath – W Track & Field – Mathematics

Sydney Milani – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Jami Reed – W Track & Field – General Business

Lauren Turner – W Track & Field – Biology

Amaris Tyynismaa – W Track & Field – Psychology

Alex Wilkins – W Track & Field – Chemical Engineering

Karmen Williams – W Track & Field – Human Performance Exercise Science

Allison Wilson – W Track & Field – General Business

Arkansas – Sport – Major

Mark Adamiak – Baseball – Exercise Science

Blake Adams – Baseball – Marketing

Cole Austin – Baseball – Operations Management

Matthew Goodheart – Baseball – Recreation & Sport Management

Kevin Heinrich – Baseball – Hospitality Management

William McEntire – Baseball – Exploring Undergraduate (WCOB)

William Morris – Baseball – Exercise Science

Jesse Pierce – Baseball – Journalism

Miller Pleimann – Baseball – Finance

Nathan Rintz – Baseball – Recreation & Sport Management

Corey Spain – Baseball – Finance

Cason Tollett – Baseball – Finance

Braydon Webb – Baseball – Finance

Abayomi Iyiola – M Basketball – Agri Business

Whitt James – M Basketball – Adult & Lifelong Learning

Connnor Vanover – M Basketball – Communications

Makayla Daniels – W Basketball – Recreation & Sport Management

Avery Hughes – W Basketball – Pre-Nursing

Destinee Oberg – W Basketball – Exploring Undergraduate (ARSC)

Ginger Reece – W Basketball – Recreation & Sport Management

Treylon Burks – Football – Recreation and Sport Management

Taurean Carter – Football – Recreation and Sport Management

Jalen Catalon – Football – Journalism

Kendall Catalon – Football – Communication

Hudson Henry – Football – Finance

William Knox – Football – Communication

Brady Latham – Football – Business

Beaux Limmer – Football – Business

Zach Zimos – Football – Business Management

Davis Denver – M Golf – Communications

William McDonald – M Golf – Business

Mauricio Ramirez – M Golf – Rec & Sport Management

Ela Anacona – W Golf – Economics

Julia Gregg – W Golf – Freshman Engineering

Kajal Mistry – W Golf – Pre-Business

Kiara Gianfagna – Gymnastics – Psychology

Madison Hickey – Gymnastics – Recreation & Sport Management

Carissa Patton – Gymnastics – Freshman Engineering

Ashton Gordon – W Soccer – Exploring Undergraduate (WCOB)

Katherine Lund – W Soccer – Operations Management

Claire Monyard – W Soccer – Chemistry

Anna Podojil – W Soccer – Nursing (Pre-NURS)

Jordan Stack – W Soccer – Criminology

Reagan Swindall – W Soccer – Nursing (Pre-NURS)

Amanda Wilson – W Soccer – Accounting

Jessica Beckwith – W Swim & Dive – Pre-Nursing

Emma Hultquist – W Swim & Dive – Psychology

Janelle Hummingbird – W Swim & Dive – Art History

Natalie Jones – W Swim & Dive – Political Science

Madeline London – W Swim & Dive – Communication

Josephine Matalone – W Swim & Dive – Mechanical Engineering

Allie Rogers – W Swim & Dive – Chemistry Biochemistry

Reilly Shaner – W Swim & Dive – Exercise Science

Jenna Bloom – Softball – Political Science

Danielle Gibson – Softball – Psychology

Rylin Hedgecock – Softball – Exercise Science

Ryan Jackson – Softball – Psychology

Paloma Usquiano – Softball – Psychology

Corey Clarke – M Tennis – International Business/ Marketing

Kelly Keller – W Tennis – Journalism

Laura Rijkers – W Tennis – Information Systems

Shaka Bogan – M Track & Field – Communication

Jeremy Farr – M Track & Field – Mathematics

Andrew Gilreath – M Track & Field – Pre-Business

Nick Prentiss – M Track & Field – Pre-Business

James Rainey – M Track & Field – Pre-Business

Georgia Brain – W Track & Field – Exploring Undergraduate (WCOB)

Nastassja Campbell – W Track & Field – Communication

Daszay Freeman – W Track & Field – Exploring Undergraduate (WCOB)

Katherine Izzo – W Track & Field – Recreation & Sport Management

Lauren Martinez – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Elaina Quandt – W Track & Field – Nursing (Pre-NURS)

Kennedy Thomson – W Track & Field – Finance

Isabel VanCamp – W Track & Field – International Business

Adoette Vaughan – W Track & Field – International & Global Studies

Tori Willis – W Track & Field – Elementary Educ (Pre-ELED)

Savannah Downing – Volleyball – Biology

Jillian Gillen – Volleyball – Business/ Communication

Abbigail McGee – Volleyball – Communication Disorders

Natalie Perdue – Volleyball – Biology

Auburn – Sport – Major

Drew Baker – Baseball – Political Science

Mason Barnett – Baseball – Pre-Business

Trace Bright – Baseball – Exercise Science

Brayton Brown – Baseball – Pre-Business

Blake Burkhalter – Baseball – Pre-Business

Ryan Dyal – Baseball – Pre-Business

Garrett Farquhar – Baseball – Finance

Mason Greer – Baseball – Pre-Interdisciplinary Studies

Nate LaRue – Baseball – Pre-Business

Hayden Mullins – Baseball – Pre-Business

Travis Odom – Baseball – Exercise Science

Jackson Reynolds – Baseball – Political Science

Austin Turner – Baseball – Pre-Business

Babatunde Akingbola – M Basketball – Pre-Business

Lior Berman – M Basketball – Pre-Industrial Design

Devan Cambridge – M Basketball – Pre-Business

Allen Flanigan – M Basketball – Physical Activity and Health

Tyrell Jones – M Basketball – Pre-Business

Chandler Leopard – M Basketball – Pre-Mechanical Engineering

Isaac Okoro – M Basketball – Pre-Business

Jaylin Williams – M Basketball – Physical Activity and Health

Lauren Hansen – W Basketball – Undeclared-Liberal Arts

Annie Hughes – W Basketball – Exercise Science

Jala Jordan – W Basketball – Marketing

Morgan Robinson-Nwagwu – W Basketball – Exercise Science

Sania Wells – W Basketball – Pre-Journalism

Evan Rogers – M Cross Country – Explore your Major

Lily Beatty – Equestrian – Neuroscience

Rachel Hoopman – Equestrian – Pre-Business

Jen Kasper – Equestrian – Pre-Business

Lindsey Klein – Equestrian – Pre-Business

Paige Matthies – Equestrian – Pre-Business

Mary McDaniel – Equestrian – Pre-Business

Kayla Shelnutt – Equestrian – Law and Justice

Maddie Spak – Equestrian – Biomedical Sciences

Ava Stearns – Equestrian – Undeclared-Sciences & Mathematics

Olivia Tordoff – Equestrian – Undeclared-Sciences & Mathematics

O.C. Brothers – Football – Physical Activity and Health

Luke Deal – Football – Political Science

Zachary Farrar – Football – Adult Education

Tyler Fromm – Football – Professional Flight

Keiondre Jones – Football – Exercise Science

Barton Lester – Football – Finance

Trey Lindsey – Football – Pre-Business

Tommy Nesmith – Football – Exercise Science

Bo Nix – Football – Pre-Communication

Ben Patton – Football – Pre-Business

Jacoby Puckett – Football – Undeclared-Sciences & Mathematics

Zion Puckett – Football – Pre-Mechanical Engineering

Mark-Antony Richards – Football – Pre-Communication

Hal Dove – M Golf – Pre-Business

C.J. Easley – M Golf – Pre-Interdisciplinary Studies

Alex Vogelsong – M Golf – Pre-Business

Megan Schofill – W Golf – Pre-Communication

Aria Brusch – Gymnastics – Psychology

Morgan Leigh Oldham – Gymnastics – Pre-Communication

Elise Panzner – Gymnastics – Rehabilitation & Disability Studies

Adeline Sabados – Gymnastics – Biomedical Sciences

Piper Smith – Gymnastics – Exercise Science

Cassie Stevens – Gymnastics – Pre-Computer Science

Anna Sumner – Gymnastics – Exercise Science

Marissa Arias – W Soccer – Pre-Mechanical Engineering

Kylie Bechard – W Soccer – Exercise Science

Brooke Berdan – W Soccer – Psychology

Kate Hart – W Soccer – Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Riley Petcosky – W Soccer – Fitness Conditioning and Performance

Audrey Poorman – W Soccer – Marketing

Sydney Richards – W Soccer – Undeclared-Sciences & Mathematics

Maggie Van Thullenar – W Soccer – Pre-Business

Jaylin Calvert – Softball – Nutrition-Nutrition Science

KK Dismukes – Softball – Pre-Computer Science

Maia Engelkes – Softball – Biomedical Sciences

Phoebe Florian – Softball – Explore your Major

Lindsey Garcia – Softball – Biomedical Sciences

Jadia Jones – Softball – Psychology

Maddison Koepke – Softball – Animal Sciences-Pre-Veterinary

Maddie Majors – Softball – Pre-Special Education Collaborative Teacher

Carlee McCondichie – Softball – Pre-Public Relations

Madi Perry – Softball – Exercise Science

Samantha Yarbrough – Softball – Apparel Merchandising -Product Design and Management

Tyler Babinec – M Swim & Dive – Pre-Electrical Engineering

Cole Bruns – M Swim & Dive – Pre-Business

Nik Eberly – M Swim & Dive – Pre-Business

Davis Edwards – M Swim & Dive – Pre-Business

Aryan Makhija – M Swim & Dive – Pre-Business

Seth Maschmeier – M Swim & Dive – Pre-Business

Lleyton Smith – M Swim & Dive – Professional Flight

Aidan Stoffle – M Swim & Dive – Pre-Business

Grady Wheeler – M Swim & Dive – Pre-Business

Shayna Fetes – W Swim & Dive – Pre-Elementary Education

Zoe Gawronska – W Swim & Dive – Integrative Biology

Anna-Julia Kutsch – W Swim & Dive – Law and Justice

Hannah Mattson – W Swim & Dive – Undeclared-Sciences & Mathematics

Hanna Newby – W Swim & Dive – Political Science

Annie O’Dare – W Swim & Dive – Pre-Business

Averee Preble – W Swim & Dive – Exercise Science

Ashlynn Sullivan – W Swim & Dive – Exercise Science

Devan Sweeney – W Swim & Dive – Fine Arts

Claudia Thamm – W Swim & Dive – Undeclared-Sciences & Mathematics

Abbey Webb – W Swim & Dive – Pre-Business

Spencer Gray – M Tennis – Pre-Business

Tyler Stice – M Tennis – Pre-Business

Tom Wright – M Tennis – Sociology

Carolyn Ansari – W Tennis – Physical Activity and Health

Yu Chen – W Tennis – Pre-Business

Caraline Scheufler – W Tennis – Nutrition, Pre-Dietetics

Matthew Asplund – M Track & Field – Undeclared-Sciences & Mathematics

Kyle Brown – M Track & Field – Pre-Special Education Collaborative Teacher

David Edmondson – M Track & Field – Pre-Mechanical Engineering

Nils Fischer – M Track & Field – Business Administration

Christopher Grant – M Track & Field – Pre-Journalism

Hunter Harwell – M Track & Field – Pre-Chemical Engineering

Mohamed Salama – M Track & Field – Professional Flight

Stone Shelnutt – M Track & Field – Pre-Business

Brandon Smiley – M Track & Field – Political Science

Joshua Wallace – M Track & Field – Pre-Civil Engineering

Jocelynn Budwig – W Track & Field – Agricultural Business & Economics

Destiny Charles – W Track & Field – Pre-Business

Hannah Dyal – W Track & Field – Pre-Chemical Engineering

Danielle Gregory – W Track & Field – Pre-Business

Lalah Hasbrouck – W Track & Field – Pre-Nursing Science

Shaniya Holley – W Track & Field – Undeclared-Sciences & Mathematics

Hope Igbinoghene – W Track & Field – Exercise Science

Keira McCarrell – W Track & Field – Political Science

Patrice Moody – W Track & Field – Political Science

Sara Pacer – W Track & Field – Undeclared-Sciences & Mathematics

Astrid Snall – W Track & Field – Pre-Engineering

Jaeden Brown – Volleyball – Marketing

Lauren Dorrell – Volleyball – Sociology

Marissa Hines – Volleyball – Political Science

Molly Pember – Volleyball – Psychology

Florida – Sport – Major

Hunter Barco – Baseball – Social & Behavior Sciences

Ryan Cabarcas – Baseball – Social & Behavior Sciences

Brock Edge – Baseball – Food and Resource Economics

Nick Ficarrotta – Baseball – Applied Physiology & Kinesiology

Hunter Mink – Baseball – Social & Behavior Sciences

Matt Powell – Baseball – Social & Behavior Sciences

Andrew Roberts – Baseball – Social & Behavior Sciences

Brandon Sproat – Baseball – Social & Behavior Sciences

Tucker Talbott – Baseball – Social & Behavior Sciences

Trey Van Der Weide – Baseball – Sport Management

Kerry Blackshear – M Basketball – Masters-Sport Management

Anthony Duruji – M Basketball – Education Sciences

Ques Glover – M Basketball – Sport Management

Alex Klatsky – M Basketball – Mechanical Engineering

Omar Payne – M Basketball – Social & Behavioral Sciences

Brylee Bartram – W Basketball – Social & Behavioral Sciences

Nina Rickards – W Basketball – Social & Behavioral Sciences

Khris Bogle – Football – Social & Behavioral Sciences

Brenton Cox – Football – Education Sciences

Kaiir Elam – Football – Finance

Riley Simonds – Football – Social & Behavioral Sciences

Trent Whittemore – Football – Sport Management

Nay’Quan Wright – Football – Social & Behavioral Sciences

Quentin Debove – M Golf – Social & Behavior Sciences

John Dubois – M Golf – Social & Behavior Sciences

Marina Escobar Domingo – W Golf – Social & Behavior Sciences

Payton Richards – Gymnastics – Social & Behavioral Sciences

Whitney Albert – Lacrosse – Biology

Lexi Ashby – Lacrosse – Social & Behavior Sciences

Tori Bates – Lacrosse – Social & Behavior Sciences

Becky Browndorf – Lacrosse – Finance

Georgia Ceanfaglione – Lacrosse – Social & Behavior Sciences

Emily Heller – Lacrosse – Social & Behavior Sciences

Kylee Hubiak – Lacrosse – Social & Behavior Sciences

Sarah Mackey – Lacrosse – Social & Behavior Sciences

Carli Mangum – Lacrosse – Journalism

Kaala Puglisi – Lacrosse – Social & Behavior Sciences

Jill Quigley – Lacrosse – Social & Behavior Sciences

Shelton Sawers – Lacrosse – Social & Behavior Sciences

Janine Suris – Lacrosse – Social & Behavior Sciences

Devin Thompson – Lacrosse – Social & Behavior Sciences

Lauren Durbin – W Soccer – Social & Behavioral Sciences

Francesca Faraci – W Soccer – Journalism

Alivia Gonzalez – W Soccer – Social & Behavioral Sciences

Vanessa Kara – W Soccer – Masters of Sport Management

Syd Kennedy – W Soccer – Social & Behavioral Sciences

Ava Kuyken – W Soccer – Social & Behavioral Sciences

Laney Steed – W Soccer – Social & Behavioral Sciences

Nicole Vernis – W Soccer – Applied Physiology & Kinesiology

Mia Buffano – Softball – Social & Behavior Sciences

Julia Cottrill – Softball – Social & Behavior Sciences

Baylee Goddard – Softball – Social & Behavior Sciences

Sarah Longley – Softball – Social & Behavior Sciences

E.C. Taylor – Softball – Social & Behavior Sciences

Rylee Trlicek – Softball – Social & Behavior Sciences

Dylan Brisco – M Swim & Dive – Computer Science

Nick Fox – M Swim & Dive – Computer Science

Brennan Gravley – M Swim & Dive – Social & Behavioral Sciences

Lucas Kravchenko – M Swim & Dive – Social & Behavioral Sciences

Ethan McCloud – M Swim & Dive – Social & Behavioral Sciences

Alfonso Mestre – M Swim & Dive – Social & Behavioral Sciences

Advait Page – M Swim & Dive – Social & Behavioral Sciences

Kevin Vargas – M Swim & Dive – Science & Engineering

Talia Bates – W Swim & Dive – Social & Behavioral Sciences

Kathleen Golding – W Swim & Dive – Mathematics

Ria Malhotra – W Swim & Dive – Animal Sciences

Ashley McCool – W Swim & Dive – Anthropology

Allie Piccirillo – W Swim & Dive – Humanities & Letters

Liz Watts – W Swim & Dive – Health Education & Behavior

Blaise Bicknell – M Tennis – Social & Behavior Sciences

Josh Goodger – M Tennis – Education Sciences

Layne Sleeth – W Tennis – Social & Behavior Sciences

Hugh Brittenham – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Joseph Fahnbulleh – M Track & Field – Social & Behavior Sciences

Jonathan Miller – M Track & Field – Education Sciences

Caden Monk – M Track & Field – Management

Alexis Brown – W Track & Field – Social & Behavior Sciences

Payton Capes-Davis – W Track & Field – History

Emily Culley – W Track & Field – Animal Sciences

Sydney Fowler – W Track & Field – Psychology

Chloe Hyde – W Track & Field – Journalism

Thea Jensen – W Track & Field – Criminology

Semira Killebrew – W Track & Field – Psychology

Grace Stark – W Track & Field – Social & Behavior Sciences

Georgia – Sport – Major

Jonathan Cannon – Baseball – Management Information Systems

Will Childers – Baseball – Sport Management

Charles Goldstein – Baseball – Management

Ben Harris – Baseball – Management Information Systems

Spencer Keefe – Baseball – Exercise & Sport Science

Bryce Melear – Baseball – Consumer Economics

Michael Polk – Baseball – Risk Management & Insurance

Josh Stinson – Baseball – Mechanical Engineering

Jaxon Etter – M Basketball – Finance

Donnell Gresham – M Basketball – Kinesiology

Stan Turnier – M Basketball – Accounting

Chloe Chapman – W Basketball – Sport Management

Mikayla Coombs – W Basketball – Marketing

Javyn Nicholson – W Basketball – Sport Management

McKenzie Aebi – Equestrian – Business

Emily Blecher – Equestrian – Sport Management

Ceci Bresch – Equestrian – Biology

Kennedy Bryant – Equestrian – Unspecified

Grace Himes – Equestrian – Accounting

Tori Kendle – Equestrian – Agricultural & Applied Economics

Caitlin Lyons – Equestrian – Applied Biotechnology

Rachel McMullen – Equestrian – Marketing

Bay Noland-Armstrong – Equestrian – Fisheries & Wildlife

Ada Rohan – Equestrian – Finance

Hazel Taylor – Equestrian – Applied Biotechnology

Spencer Toohill – Equestrian – International Affairs

Josey Walker – Equestrian – Animal Science

Caroline Craig – W Golf – Sport Management

Alison Crenshaw – W Golf – Sport Management

Celeste Dao – W Golf – Finance

Caterina Don – W Golf – Mathematics

Zoe Walker – W Golf – Marketing

Amanda Cashman – Gymnastics – Entertainment & Media Studies

Haley De Jong – Gymnastics – Marketing

Loulie Hattaway – Gymnastics – Biological Science

Soraya Hawthorne – Gymnastics – Art

Connor Creasy – M Golf – Sport Management

Jocelyn Hugo – W Soccer – Criminal Justice

Mallie McKenzie – W Soccer – Accounting

Emily Pulver – W Soccer – Sport Management

Morgan Smith – W Soccer – Psychology

Tori Wheeler – W Soccer – Real Estate

Macie Witter – W Soccer – Computer Science

Shelby Maier – Softball – Mechanical Engineering

Dillon Downing – M Swim & Dive – Environmental Economics & Management

Ian Grum – M Swim & Dive – Business

Zach Hils – M Swim & Dive – Real Estate

Charlie Logan – M Swim & Dive – Management Information Systems

Riley Scruggs – M Swim & Dive – Mechanical Engineering

Thomas Strother – M Swim & Dive – Business

Jillian Barczyk – W Swim & Dive – Biology

Mady Bragg – W Swim & Dive – Sport Management

Zoie Hartman – W Swim & Dive – Exercise & Sport Science

Ashley McCauley – W Swim & Dive – Environmental Resource Science

Baptiste Anselmo – M Tennis – Business

Erik Grevelius – M Tennis – Finance

Tyler Zink – M Tennis – Business

Lea Ma – W Tennis – Sport Management

Matthew Boling – M Track & Field – Business

Curtis Borden – M Track & Field – Business

Caleb Cavanaugh – M Track & Field – Biochemistry & Molecular Biology

Nicolas Fontova – M Track & Field – Statistics

Jacob Hadden – M Track & Field – Ecology

Wesley John – M Track & Field – Sport Management

Collin Lark – M Track & Field – Business

Mia Anderson – W Track & Field – Sport Management

Sara Bailey – W Track & Field – Health & Physical Science

Anna Burnett – W Track & Field – Mathematics Education

Aleesa De Castro – W Track & Field – Entertainment & Media Studies

Julia Fixsen – W Track & Field – Horticulture

Anna Hall – W Track & Field – Finance

Ellie Hall – W Track & Field – Unspecified

Ani Henderson – W Track & Field – Communication Studies

Destiny Jackson – W Track & Field – Psychology

Gracie Jauch – W Track & Field – Parks, Rec & Tourism Management

Caroline McArthur – W Track & Field – Marketing

Jasmine Moore – W Track & Field – Management

Victoria Powell – W Track & Field – Journalism & Mass Communication

Shelby Tyler – W Track & Field – Business

Maggie Yankovich – W Track & Field – Psychology

Kacie Evans – Volleyball – Exercise & Sport Science

Alexa Fortin – Volleyball – Business

Meghan Froemming – Volleyball – Business

Londyn Gray – Volleyball – Journalism

Kentucky – Sport – Major

Oraj Anu – Baseball – Communication

Jaden Brown – Baseball – Management

Ronald Cole – Baseball – Management

Chase Estep – Baseball – Marketing

Drew Grace – Baseball – Management

Zachary Lee – Baseball – Communication

Alexander Margot – Baseball – Undeclared

Jared Payne – Baseball – Undeclared

John Rhodes – Baseball – Management

Cole Stupp – Baseball – Merchandising, Apparel & Textiles

Samuel Wibbels – Baseball – Biology

Keion Brooks, Jr. – M Basketball – Undeclared

Tyrese Maxey – M Basketball – Undeclared

Nate Sestina – M Basketball – Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Dre’una Edwards – W Basketball – Social Work

Emma King – W Basketball – Undeclared

Chasity Patterson – W Basketball – Media Arts & Studies

Jared Casey – Football – Community and Leadership Development

Brandin Echols – Football – Community and Leadership Development

Jalen Geiger – Football – Communication

Amani Gilmore – Football – Hospitality Management and Tourism

Nik Scalzo – Football – Marketing

Jackson Lalonde – M Golf – Community and Leadership Development

Cooper Parks – M Golf – Kinesiology

Tanner Parks – M Golf – Kinesiology

Jensen Castle – W Golf – Management

Janika Rüttimann – W Golf – Management

Marissa Wenzler – W Golf – Finance

Kelsey Wylie – W Golf – Integrated Strategic Communication

Raina Albores – Gymnastics – Psychology

Ashlyn LaClair – Gymnastics – Management

Shealyn Luksik – Gymnastics – Undeclared

Raena Worley – Gymnastics – Undeclared

Mason Hamilton – Rifle – Agricultural Economics

Emmie Sellers – Rifle – Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology

Jaden Thompson – Rifle – Animal Sciences

Mary Tucker – Rifle – Kinesiology

Luis Grassow – M Soccer – Psychology

Brandon McManus – M Soccer – Marketing

Jansen Wilson – M Soccer – Management

Lisa Blankenstein – W Soccer – Psychology

Rebekka Danielsen – W Soccer – Biology

Alexandra Fava – W Soccer – Mechanical Engineering

Emily Haehnel – W Soccer – Economics

Josephine Knight – W Soccer – Psychology

Hunter Koziara – W Soccer – Marketing

Madison Rennie – W Soccer – Management

Jordyn Rhodes – W Soccer – Kinesiology

Hannah Richardson – W Soccer – Undeclared

Caroline Trout – W Soccer – Finance

Emily Blane – Softball – Psychology

Sloan Gayan – Softball – Kinesiology

Cassandra Lindmark – Softball – Social Work

Rylea Smith – Softball – Foreign Languages & International Economics

Miranda Stoddard – Softball – History

Jakob Clark – M Swim & Dive – Computer Science

Jacob Eismann – M Swim & Dive – Undeclared

Timothy Ellet – M Swim & Dive – Finance

John Michael Gordon – M Swim & Dive – Undeclared

Maxwell Hawton – M Swim & Dive – Public Health

Lukas Kraft – M Swim & Dive – Marketing

Henry Miller – M Swim & Dive – Undeclared

Christopher Stivers – M Swim & Dive – Management

Emily Baeth – W Swim & Dive – Information Communication Technology

Caitlin Brooks – W Swim & Dive – Communication

Gillian Davey – W Swim & Dive – Kinesiology

Tonni McNeese – W Swim & Dive – Political Science

Ashley Neas – W Swim & Dive – Integrated Strategic Communication

Lauren Poole – W Swim & Dive – Psychology

Morgan Southall – W Swim & Dive – Management

Trinity Ward – W Swim & Dive – Materials Engineering

Kailtynn Wheeler – W Swim & Dive – Psychology

Gabriel Diallo – M Tennis – Finance

Liam Draxl – M Tennis – Marketing

Millen Hurrion – M Tennis – Management

Alexandre LeBlanc – M Tennis – Finance

Carla Girbau – W Tennis – Management

Carlota Molina – W Tennis – Management

Maialen Morante – W Tennis – Mechanical Engineering

Michael Browning – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Langston Jackson – M Track & Field – Marketing

Kenroy Williams – M Track & Field – Management

Aaron Withrow – M Track & Field – Economics

Alexis Holmes – W Track & Field – Public Health

Kaylie Kenne – W Track & Field – Human Health Sciences

Darci Khan – W Track & Field – Digital Media and Design

DeAnna Martin – W Track & Field – Marketing

Megan Moss – W Track & Field – Undeclared

Adrianna Shockley – W Track & Field – Finance

Aliya Wilson – W Track & Field – Dietetics

Azhani Tealer – Volleyball – Biology

LSU – Sport – Major

Zach Arnold – Baseball – General Business

Alex Milazzo – Baseball – Sports Administration

Mitchell Sanford – Baseball – Sports Administration

Wes Toups – Baseball – Sports Administration

Emily Ward – W Basketball – Mass Communications

Sierra Caffo – Beach Volleyball – Kinesiology

Natalie Martin – Beach Volleyball – International Trade & Finance

Jess Schaben – Beach Volleyball – Economics

Grace Seits – Beach Volleyball – Kinesiology

George Femmer – M Cross Country – Management

Cade Martin – M Cross Country – Biochemistry

Jackson Martingayle – M Cross Country – Natural Resource Ecology & Management

Evan Francioni – Football – Finance

Thomas Perry – Football – Sports Administration

Je’dacus Ward – Football – Information Science

Cade York – Football – Finance

Ingrid Lindblad – W Golf – Sports Administration

Kiana Oshiro – W Golf – Information Science

Latanna Stone – W Golf – Sports Administration

Kiya Johnson – Gymnastics – Information Science

Kai Rivers – Gymnastics – Psychology

Yelena Shchennikova – Gymnastics – Communication Studies

Caitlin Smith – Gymnastics – Mass Communications

Taylor Dobles – W Soccer – Marketing

Maya Gordon – W Soccer – Sociology

Madeleine Moreau – W Soccer – Biology

Victoria Abrams – Softball – Undecided

Caitlin Calland – Softball – Kinesiology

Taylor Edwards – Softball – Animal Studies

Raeleen Gutierrez – Softball – Finance

Taylor Pleasants – Softball – Kinesiology

Julian Norman – M Swim & Dive – Mechanical Engineering

Isak Vikstrom – M Swim & Dive – General Business

Abigail Baumgartner – W Swim & Dive – English

Kylie Bennett – W Swim & Dive – Psychology

Johannah Cangelosi – W Swim & Dive – Chemical Engineering

Maddison Clifton – W Swim & Dive – Biology

Jolee Liles – W Swim & Dive – Biology

Ellen Pack – W Swim & Dive – Mechanical Engineering

Emily Pye – W Swim & Dive – Communication

Niamh Robinson – W Swim & Dive – Mass Communications

Summer Stanfield – W Swim & Dive – Kinesiology

Olivia Taylor – W Swim & Dive – Mass Communications

Tomas Descarrega – M Tennis – Sports Administration

Margaret Cubitt – W Tennis – Sports Administration

Nina Geissler – W Tennis – General Business

Davis Bove – M Track & Field – Physics

Ronnie Rounds – M Track & Field – Sports Administration

Amber Anning – W Track & Field – Mass Communications

Nyagoa Bayak – W Track & Field – Political Science

Serena Bolden – W Track & Field – Political Science

Juliette Broussard – W Track & Field – Marketing

Hannah Carroll – W Track & Field – Communication

Thelma Davies – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Amber Hart – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Lauren Hendry – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Camille Hensarling – W Track & Field – GBUS

Shanya Luna – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Symone Mason – W Track & Field – Sports Administration

Anita Anwusi – Volleyball – Kinesiology

Jill Bohnet – Volleyball – Petroleum Engineering

Samarah Hill – Volleyball – Psychology

Meredyth Howard – Volleyball – Communication

Allee Morris – Volleyball – Marketing

Karli Rose – Volleyball – Accounting

Emmaline Walters – Volleyball – Information Science

Ole Miss – Sport – Major

Cael Baker – Baseball – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Cole Baker – Baseball – General Business

Wes Burton – Baseball – General Business

Peyton Chatagnier – Baseball – Exercise Science

Derek Diamond – Baseball – Exercise Science

Cam Fisher – Baseball – Exercise Science

Trey LaFleur – Baseball – Freshman Studies

Drew McDaniel – Baseball – Exercise Science

Mitch Murrell – Baseball – General Business

Cade Sammons – Baseball – Freshman Studies

Zack Smith – Baseball – Freshman Studies

Ben Van Cleve – Baseball – Sport and Recreation Admin

Connor Walsh – Baseball – General Business

Nick Broeker – Football – General Business

Carter Colquitt – Football – General Business

Jerrion Ealy – Football – General Business

Brice Johnson – Football – General Business

Casey Kelly – Football – General Business

Patrick Lucas Jr. – Football – Sport and Recreation Admin

Reece McIntyre – Football – Integrated Marketing Comm

Jonathan Mingo – Football – Freshman Studies

John Rhys Plumlee – Football – General Engineering

Sellers Shy – Football – Biological Science

Caleb Warren – Football – Freshman Studies

Antavion Collum – M Basketball – Freshman Studies

Austin Crowley – M Basketball – Sport and Recreation Admin

Jordan Berry – W Basketball – Chemical Engineering

Sarah Dumitrescu – W Basketball – Sport and Recreation Admin

Donnetta Johnson – W Basketball – Journalism

Valerie Nesbitt – W Basketball – General Business

Rashondra Rankin – W Basketball – Biochemistry

Veeti Mahonen – M Golf – General Business

Brett Schell – M Golf – General Business

Andrea Lignell – W Golf – General Engineering

Chiara Tamburlini – W Golf – General Business

Kristen Derting – Rifle – Hospitality Management

Claire O’Neel – Rifle – Dietetics and Nutrition

Fain Buete – W Soccer – Integrated Marketing Comm

Saydie Holland – W Soccer – General Business

Jenna Kemp – W Soccer – Exercise Science

Elle Muirhead – W Soccer – Integrated Marketing Comm

Mo O’Connor – W Soccer – Freshman Studies

Lizah Pistorio – W Soccer – Biological Science

Jillian Rhian – W Soccer – Exercise Science

Raegan Cheyne – Softball – Freshman Studies

Lindsey Johnson – Softball – Elementary Education

Paige Smith – Softball – Freshman Studies

Lukas Engelhardt – M Tennis – Accountancy

Nikola Slavic – M Tennis – Freshman Studies

Cole Bullock – M Track & Field – General Engineering

Jack Filan – M Track & Field – General Business

Danny Guiliani – M Track & Field – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Jacob Lough – M Track & Field – Sport and Recreation Admin

Peyton Lowery – M Track & Field – General Business

Cory Meek – M Track & Field – Chemical Engineering

Daniel Viveros – M Track & Field – Biological Science

Jamie Witmer – M Track & Field – General Business

Skylar Boogerd – W Track & Field – Exercise Science

Jalani Davis – W Track & Field – General Business

Meg Goebel – W Track & Field – Exercise Science

Kirstin Jones – W Track & Field – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Elizabeth Nix – W Track & Field – Accountancy

Lyndsey Reed – W Track & Field – Dietetics and Nutrition

Sara Van Aken – W Track & Field – General Business

Loral Winn – W Track & Field – Journalism

Anna Bair – Volleyball – Freshman Studies

Maggie Miller – Volleyball – Integrated Marketing Comm

Mississippi State – Sport – Major

Will Bednar – Baseball – Business Administration

Hunter French – Baseball – Business Administration

KC Hunt – Baseball – Sports Administration

Kamren James – Baseball – Business Administration

Austin Kelly – Baseball – Business Administration

Mason Land – Baseball – Management

Xavier Lovett – Baseball – Business Administration

Drew McGowan – Baseball – Finance

Davis Rokose – Baseball – Mechanical Engineering

Landon Sims – Baseball – Business Administration

Iverson Molinar – M Basketball – Undeclared

Quinten Post – M Basketball – Marketing

Justin Rumph – M Basketball – Communication

Tolu Smith – M Basketball – Kinesiology

Isaac Stansbury – M Basketball – Petroleum Engineering

Jayla Hemingway – W Basketball – Business Administration

Rickea Jackson – W Basketball – Communication

JaMya Mingo-Young – W Basketball – Kinesiology

Brandon Cunningham – Football – Marketing

Collin Duncan – Football – Kinesiology

Martin Emerson – Football – Undeclared

Jackson Harris – Football – Undeclared

Breveyn Jones – Football – Kinesiology

Jarrian Jones – Football – Undeclared

Dylan Lawrence – Football – Undeclared

Nick Pendley – Football – Undeclared

Nathan Pickering – Football – Undeclared

Kyziah Pruitt – Football – Kinesiology

Javeious Purvis – Football – Kinesiology

De’Monte Russell – Football – Undeclared

Cody Swanson – Football – Biological Sciences

Quinton Torbor – Football – Undeclared

Hunter Logan – M Golf – Accounting

William Wann – M Golf – Finance

Abbey Daniel – W Golf – Biological Sciences

Ashley Gilliam – W Golf – Sports Administration

Alyssa D’Aloise – W Soccer – Kinesiology

Onyi Echengini – W Soccer – Management

Gabriella English – W Soccer – MBA

Macey Hodge – W Soccer – Psychology

Stormy Meier – W Soccer – Geosciences

Madison Rust – W Soccer – Kinesiology

Grace Seymour – W Soccer – Management

Alissa Stewart – W Soccer – Business Administration

Sydney Strunk – W Soccer – Biological Sciences

Hannah Telleysh – W Soccer – Communication

Katelyn Williams – W Soccer – Undeclared

Aquana Brownlee – Softball – Biological Sciences

Paige Cook – Softball – Kinesiology

Kiki Edwards – Softball – Kinesiology

Kenley Hawk – Softball – Educational Psychology

Madisyn Kennedy – Softball – Kinesiology

Celeste Soliz – Softball – Mechanical Engineering

Brylie St. Clair – Softball – Marketing

Aspen Wesley – Softball – Kinesiology

Annie Willis – Softball – HDFS

Isaac Becroft – M Tennis – Management

Jonas Hartenstein – M Tennis – Communication Public Relations

Nicolas Ocana – M Tennis – Industrial Engineering

Marta Falceto – W Tennis – Undeclared

Alexandra Mikhailuk – W Tennis – Criminology

Jacob Belin – M Track & Field – Agricultural Engineering Technology and Business

Garrett Carswell – M Track & Field – Business Administration

Kobe Clouthier – M Track & Field – Architecture

Colby Freeman – M Track & Field – Biological Engineering

Terry Smith – M Track & Field – Electrical Engineering

Jacob Warner – M Track & Field – Business Economics/Asian Studies- International Business

Trent Zelden – M Track & Field – Management

Anna Balzli – W Track & Field – Marketing/Spanish – International Business

Zoe Brito-Babapulle – W Track & Field – Marketing

Silvia De La Pena Garibay – W Track & Field – Management

Helen Claire Edmonds – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Nicole Franklin – W Track & Field – History

Jada Grant – W Track & Field – Marketing

San’Toria Harris – W Track & Field – Elementary Education

Breja Hooks – W Track & Field – Biological Sciences

Madalyn Kish – W Track & Field – Civil Engineering

Emilia Lesniak – W Track & Field – Undeclared

Caroline Mattox – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Ashley Melcherts – W Track & Field – Sociology

Shardonnay Nichols – W Track & Field – Criminology

Savannah Schwab – W Track & Field – Biological Sciences

Mary Elizabeth Woodward – W Track & Field – Food Science, Nutrition and Health Promotion

Katie Culumovic – Volleyball – Psychology

Callie Minshew – Volleyball – Kinesiology

Burgundy Walters – Volleyball – Biochemistry

Missouri – Sport – Major

Brandt Belk – Baseball – General Studies

Blake Jackson – Baseball – Undeclared

Spencer Miles – Baseball – Undeclared

Benjamin Pedersen – Baseball – Nutrition and Exercise Physiology

Eric Rinzel – Baseball – Parks, Recreation, & Sport

Andrew Vail – Baseball – Undeclared

Shane Wilhelm – Baseball – Biomedical Engineering

Tyler Wilmsmeyer – Baseball – Undeclared

Kobe Brown – M Basketball – Undecided

Shannon Dufficy – W Basketball – Health Science

Hayley Frank – W Basketball – Undeclared

Micah Linthacum – W Basketball – Middle School Education

Connor Bazelak – Football – Undeclared

CJ Boone – Football – Undeclared

Stacy Brown – Football – Pre-Engineering

Kelly Bryant – Football – Educational, School, Counseling Psychology M.Ed

Jack Buford – Football – Undeclared

Luke Griffin – Football – Parks, Recreation, & Sport

Aidan Harrison – Football – Parks, Recreation, & Sport

Nikolas Hea – Football – Undeclared

Martez Manuel – Football – Parks, Recreation, & Sport

Jonathan Nance – Football – Educational, School, Counseling Psychology M.Ed

Devin Nicholson – Football – Undeclared

Thalen Robinson – Football – Undeclared

Viktor Einarsson – M Golf – Pre-Engineering

Bri Bolden – W Golf – Undeclared

Olivia Sowers – W Golf – Agribusiness Management

Sophia Yoemans – W Golf – Health Science

Helen Hu – Gymnastics – Undeclared

Grace Kaiding – Gymnastics – Undeclared

Anna McGee – Gymnastics – Health Science

Hollyn Patrick – Gymnastics – Undeclared

Sienna Schreiber – Gymnastics – Industrial Engineering

Brianna Abam – W Soccer – Biomedical Engineering

Morgan Davis – W Soccer – Romance Languages & Biological Sciences

Jadyn Easley – W Soccer – Health Science

Caroline Lyman – W Soccer – Undeclared Business

Megan Oduyoye – W Soccer – Undeclared

McKenna Sheehan – W Soccer – Undeclared

Janna Singleton – W Soccer – Chemical Engineering

Haley Steinke – W Soccer – Natural Resource Sciences & Management

Kendal Cook – Softball – Psychology

Sophie Dandola – Softball – Psychology

Hannah McGivern – Softball – Chemistry

Megan Moll – Softball – Chemistry

Imani Myint – Softball – Communication

Emma Nichols – Softball – Undeclared Business

Megan Schumacher – Softball – Nutrition & Exercise Physiology

Lindsey Warick – Softball – Parks, Recreation, & Sport

Luke Davis – M Swim & Dive – Undeclared

Leonardo Garcia Varela – M Swim & Dive – Pre-Engineering

Will Goodwin – M Swim & Dive – Psychology

Joseph Gutierrez – M Swim & Dive – Political Science

Kevin Hammer – M Swim & Dive – Mathematics

Carlo Lopez – M Swim & Dive – Undeclared

Ben Patton – M Swim & Dive – Health Science

Katrina Brathwaite – W Swim & Dive – Chemical Engineering

Amy Fedderson – W Swim & Dive – Health Science

Lili Horvath – W Swim & Dive – Nutrition & Exercise Physiology

Maddie Huitt – W Swim & Dive – Biological Sciences

Alex Moderski – W Swim & Dive – Psychology

Meredith Rees – W Swim & Dive – Elementary Education

Savana Trueb – W Swim & Dive – Art

Molly Winer – W Swim & Dive – Biological Sciences

Eleanor Fay – W Tennis – Biological Sciences

Jacob Brunsman – M Track & Field – Pre-Journalism

Blake Hays – M Track & Field – Health Science

Jonathan Schmidt – M Track & Field – Pre-Journalism

Isabelle Christiansen – W Track & Field – Political Science

Skylar Ciccolini – W Track & Field – Natural Resource Sciences & Management

Mara Haeusler – W Track & Field – Animal Sciences

Claire Hill – W Track & Field – Undeclared

Marissa Jensen – W Track & Field – Health Science

Karlina Murnieks – W Track & Field – Health Science

Jenna Schwartz – W Track & Field – Undeclared

Kelsey Schweizer – W Track & Field – Undeclared

Claudia Dillon – Volleyball – Undeclared

Kenna Sauer – Volleyball – Pre-Health Professions

Mitchell Bohlken – Wrestling – Parks, Recreation, & Sport

Sean Harman – Wrestling – Psychology

Noah Surtin – Wrestling – Undeclared

South Carolina – Sport – Major

Anthony Amicangelo – Baseball – Interdisciplinary Studies

Colin Burgess – Baseball – Sport and Entertainment Management

Thomas Farr – Baseball – Sport and Entertainment Management

Jeffrey Heinrich – Baseball – Experimental Psychology

Brannon Jordan – Baseball – Sport and Entertainment Management

Andrew Peters – Baseball – Interdisciplinary Studies

Trey Tujetsch – Baseball – Retailing

Trey Anderson – M Basketball – Undecided

Mike Green – M Basketball – Sport and Entertainment Management

Micaiah Henry – M Basketball – Business Administration

Wildens Leveque – M Basketball – Undecided

Jalyn McCreary – M Basketball – Sport and Entertainment Management

Seventh Woods – M Basketball – Experimental Psychology

Brea Beal – W Basketball – Experimental Psychology

Alexis Boston – W Basketball – Interdisciplinary Studies

Aliyah Boston – W Basketball – Mass Communications

Zia Cooke – W Basketball – Mass Communications

Destiny Littleton – W Basketball – Exercise Science

Olivia Thompson – W Basketball – Experimental Psychology

Skylar Allen – Beach Volleyball – Exercise Science

Madison Brabham – Beach Volleyball – Sport and Entertainment Management

Ashley Brasfield – Beach Volleyball – Public Relations

Kaeli Crews – Beach Volleyball – Exercise Science

Eliza Epps – Beach Volleyball – Management

Peyton Gray – Beach Volleyball – Risk Management and Insurance

Morgyn Greer – Beach Volleyball – Public Administration

Sophie Manson – Beach Volleyball – Environmental Science

Jordan Allen – Equestrian – Public Health

Kiersten Beckner – Equestrian – Public Health

Mary Margaret Coats – Equestrian – Public Health

Marina Columbia – Equestrian – Sport and Entertainment Management

Claire Pound – Equestrian – Sport and Entertainment Management

Josephine Rose – Equestrian – Management

Madeline Schaefer – Equestrian – Retailing

Cora Wyers – Equestrian – Public Health

Joseph Anderson – Football – Sport and Entertainment Management

Jahmar Brown – Football – Computer Information Systems

John Dixon – Football – Advertising

Rodricus Fitten – Football – Sport and Entertainment Management

Mark Fox – Football – Sport and Entertainment Management

Kevin Harris – Football – Mechanical Engineering

Ryan Hilinski – Football – Broadcast Journalism

Trae Kenion – Football – Criminology and Criminal Justice

Xavier Legette – Football – Sport and Entertainment Management

Jakai Moore – Football – Sport and Entertainment Management

Vincent Murphy – Football – Sport and Entertainment Management

Nick Muse – Football – Criminology and Criminal Justice

Jaylen Nichols – Football – Public Health

Matthew Oliveira – Football – Master of Business Administration

Zacch Pickens – Football – Sport and Entertainment Management

Will Rogers – Football – Public Health

Shilo Sanders – Football – Advertising

KeShawn Toney – Football – Sport and Entertainment Management

Nicholas Mayfield – M Golf – Sport and Entertainment Management

Jack Wall – M Golf – Sport and Entertainment Management

Mathilde Claisse – W Golf – Sport and Entertainment Management

Smith Knaffle – W Golf – Information Science

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard – W Golf – Experimental Psychology

Brian Banahan – M Soccer – Management

Logan Frost – M Soccer – Management

Logan Hitzeman – M Soccer – Finance

Zachary Kirkwood – M Soccer – Visual Communications

Parker League – M Soccer – Accounting

Mark Roby – M Soccer – Finance

Donovan Wu – M Soccer – Pre-Business

Buenyamin Yusufoglu – M Soccer – Experimental Psychology

Riane Coman – W Soccer – Sport and Entertainment Management

Taylor Fox – W Soccer – Exercise Science

Anne Frances Lorio – W Soccer – Exercise Science

Eveleen Hahn – W Soccer – Undecided

Heather Hinz – W Soccer – Sport and Entertainment Management

Abby Hugo – W Soccer – Exercise Science

Hallie Meadows – W Soccer – Biological Sciences

Anna Patten – W Soccer – Sociology

Ellie Bailey – Softball – Sport and Entertainment Management

Bailey Betenbaugh – Softball – Exercise Science

Hannah Kumiyama – Softball – Pre-Business

Karsen Ochs – Softball – Public Relations

Chase Allison – M Swim & Dive – Computer Science

Andrew Grespin – M Swim & Dive – Public Health

Guy Gropper – M Swim & Dive – Finance

Mark Shperkin – M Swim & Dive – Undecided

Nathan Wakefield – M Swim & Dive – Exercise Science

Jordan Yip Zhu Ern – M Swim & Dive – Finance

Emma Alexander – W Swim & Dive – Environmental Science

Hanna Barton – W Swim & Dive – Broadcast Journalism

Erynn Black – W Swim & Dive – Exercise Science

Emily Horomanski – W Swim & Dive – Pre-Business

Caroline Izaguirre – W Swim & Dive – Chemical Engineering

Kate Luft – W Swim & Dive – Experimental Psychology

Maddy Norford – W Swim & Dive – Biomedical Engineering

Mathlida Roxne – W Swim & Dive – Management

Janie Smith – W Swim & Dive – Exercise Science

Ashley Stahmer – W Swim & Dive – Exercise Science

Taylor Steele – W Swim & Dive – Experimental Psychology

Anne Tavierne – W Swim & Dive – Marketing

Connor Thomson – M Tennis – Experimental Psychology

Kendall Couch – W Tennis – Statistics

Ana Cruz – W Tennis – Retailing

Gabriela Martinez – W Tennis – Sport and Entertainment Management

Elise Mills – W Tennis – Criminology and Criminal Justice

Emma Shelton – W Tennis – Finance

Elisha Brooks – M Track & Field – Sport and Entertainment Management

Rayon Buttler – M Track & Field – Sociology

Hayden Cobbe – M Track & Field – Sport and Entertainment Management

Filip Demsar – M Track & Field – Physics

Desmond Gaillard – M Track & Field – Pre-Business

Zyon Khalifa – M Track & Field – Pre-Business

Gatlin Lawson – M Track & Field – Integrated Information Technology

Jack Mensch – M Track & Field – Exercise Science

Bricen Nguyen – M Track & Field – Public Health

Ian Reagle – M Track & Field – Civil Engineering

Edward “EJ” Richardson – M Track & Field – Sport and Entertainment Management

William Spencer Jr. – M Track & Field – Retailing

Savannah Bowers – W Track & Field – Biological Sciences

Hannah Cella – W Track & Field – English

Elizabeth Davison – W Track & Field – Pre-Business

Casey Douglas – W Track & Field – Pharmaceutical Sciences

Angel Frank – W Track & Field – Visual Communications

Kensi Gray – W Track & Field – Exercise Science

Kiera Hughes – W Track & Field – Civil Engineering

Mary Joseph – W Track & Field – Public Health

Meg Lebo – W Track & Field – Exercise Science

Pearl Nagbe – W Track & Field – Retailing

Hillary Neely – W Track & Field – Retailing

Knowledge Omovoh – W Track & Field – Experimental Psychology

Isabella Pisani – W Track & Field – Undeclared

Laura Revaitis – W Track & Field – Retailing

Kyna Robinson – W Track & Field – English

Destinee Rocker – W Track & Field – Sociology

Emily Smith – W Track & Field – Exercise Science

Eva Smith-Perry – W Track & Field – Marine Science

Cameron Trotter – W Track & Field – Political Science & Statistics

Kelsey Worthington – W Track & Field – Visual Communications

Cheyenne Young – W Track & Field – Experimental Psychology

De’Andreah Young – W Track & Field – Sociology

Gabrielle Brown – Volleyball – Biology

Camilla Covas – Volleyball – Sport and Entertainment Management

Holly Eastridge – Volleyball – Pharmaceutical Sciences

Anna Holman – Volleyball – Pre-Business

McKenzie Moorman – Volleyball – Pre-Business

Kylee Stokes – Volleyball – Exercise Science

Tennessee – Sport – Major

Ethan Anderson – Baseball – Supply Chain Management

Jordan Beck – Baseball – Anthropology

Kirby Connell – Baseball – Supply Chain Management

Chad Dallas – Baseball – Communication Studies

Kody Davidson – Baseball – Communication Studies

Sam Fulton – Baseball – Recreation and Sport Management

Brandon Gielow – Baseball – Business Management

Drew Gilbert – Baseball – Sociology- Criminal Justice

Zane Keener – Baseball – Business Management

Cortland Lawson – Baseball – Supply Chain Management

Jackson Leath – Baseball – Agriculture, Leadership, Education and Communication

Will Mabrey – Baseball – Recreation and Sport Management

Mark McLaughlin – Baseball – Supply Chain Management

Jorel Ortega – Baseball – Sociology

Ethan Payne – Baseball – Business Management

Liam Spence – Baseball – Communication Studies

Matt Turino – Baseball – Business Management

Victor Bailey Jr. – M Basketball – Political Science

Davonte Gaines – M Basketball – Recreation and Sport Management

Josiah-Jordan James – M Basketball – Communication Studies

Olivier Nkamhoua – M Basketball – Business Management

Drew Pember – M Basketball – Recreation and Sport Management

Uros Plavsic – M Basketball – Recreation and Sport Management

Jordan Horston – W Basketball – Sport Management

Jessie Rennie – W Basketball – Therapeutic Recreation

Emily Saunders – W Basketball – Recreation and Sport Management

Parker Ball – Football – Biological Sciences

Sean Brown – Football – Recreation & Sport Management

Eric Gray – Football – Kinesiology

Jackson Lampley – Football – Management

Jackson Lowe – Football – Communication Studies

Fred Orr – Football – Recreation & Sport Management

Trenton Johnson – M Golf – Finance

Cade Russell – M Golf – Recreation & Sport Management

Nicole Whiston – W Golf – Business Analytics

Beatrice Bernard – Rowing – Psychology

Madison Kirkman – Rowing – Marketing

Reagan Long – Rowing – Neuroscience

Kathleen Rice – Rowing – Architecture

Haley Savastano – Rowing – Biomedical Engineering

Isabella Cook – W Soccer – Exploratory

Claudia Dipasupil – W Soccer – Marketing

Alicia Donley – W Soccer – Communication Studies

Bridie Herman – W Soccer – Mechanical Engineering

Tara Katz – W Soccer – Biological Sciences

Colleen McIlvenna – W Soccer – Finance

Maria Nelson – W Soccer – Kinesiology

Carlyn Presley – W Soccer – Mathematics

Lindsey Romig – W Soccer – Supply Chain Management

Hannah Tillett – W Soccer – Business Administration

Giselle Washington – W Soccer – Kinesiology

Brooke Wilson – W Soccer – Sociology

Samantha Bender – Softball – Kinesiology

Amanda Curran – Softball – Child & Family Studies

Anna Fox – Softball – Political Science

KK McCrary – Softball – Child & Family Studies

Kiki Milloy – Softball – Biological Sciences

Madison Webber – Softball – Kinesiology

Josie Willingham – Softball – Pre-Med

Brett Champlin – M Swim & Dive – Business

Nick McCann – M Swim & Dive – Biological Sciences

Tommy Weir – M Swim & Dive – Construction Science & Agricultural Systems

Kaitlin Harty – W Swim & Dive – Communication Studies

Kara Holt – W Swim & Dive – Chemistry

Lyndsey Huizenga – W Swim & Dive – Supply Chain Management

Elle Renner – W Swim & Dive – Interior Architecture

Abby Samansky – W Swim & Dive – Social Work

Kendall Shields – W Swim & Dive – Business Analytics

Natalie Ungaretti – W Swim & Dive – Biological Sciences

Emily Ann Wolfson – W Swim & Dive – Supply Chain Management

Giles Hussey – M Tennis – Recreation and Sport Management (Graduate)

Finn Stodder – M Tennis – Advertising

Mark Wallner – M Tennis – Finance

Riley Buchholz – M Track & Field – History

Peyton Davis – M Track & Field – Materials Science Engineering

Alex Kay – M Track & Field – Supply Chain Management

Matthew McMillan – M Track & Field – Supply Chain Management

Anthony Riley – M Track & Field – Finance

Steele Wasik – M Track & Field – Masters – Communication and Information

Au’Yana Carson – W Track & Field – Architecture

Jada Chambers – W Track & Field – Environmental Studies

Ainsley Cooper – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Kathleen Maley – W Track & Field – Audiology and Speech Pathology

Vanessa Watson – W Track & Field – Communication Studies

Madison Bryant – Volleyball – Business Analytics

Morgahn Fingall – Volleyball – Kinesiology

Kailey Keeble – Volleyball – Recreation & Sport Management

Madisen Werdell – Volleyball – Mathematics

Texas A,amp;M – Sport – Major

Logan Britt – Baseball – Business Administration

Will Johnston – Baseball – Business Administration

Ismael Lopez – Baseball – Business Administration

Alex Magers – Baseball – Geography

Mason Ornelas – Baseball – Sport Management

Evan Vanek – Baseball – Sport Management

Trevor Werner – Baseball – Sport Management

Andre Gordon – M Basketball – Sport Management

Yavuz Gultekin – M Basketball – University Studies

Cashius McNeilly – M Basketball – Sport Management

Emanuel Miller – M Basketball – University Studies

McKinzie Green – W Basketball – Communication

Cori Cansdale – Equestrian – General Studies

Alle Durkin – Equestrian – Business Administration

Ariana Gray – Equestrian – Animal Science

Isabella Littlejohn – Equestrian – Communication

Malena Lopez – Equestrian – Animal Science

Kaitlyn Lovingfoss – Equestrian – Political Science

Emmy-Lu Marsh – Equestrian – Animal Science

Caroline Passarelli – Equestrian – Business Administration

Alexis Robinson – Equestrian – Animal Science

Morgan Rosia – Equestrian – Business Administration

Olivia Stour – Equestrian – Psychology

Ke’Shun Brown – Football – Recreation, Park, & Tourism Sciences

Nikolas Constantinou – Football – Bioenvironmental Sciences

Kenyon Green – Football – Recreation, Park, & Tourism Sciences

Chase Lane – Football – Communication

Demani Richardson – Football – Sport Management

Layden Robinson – Football – Communication

Isaiah Spiller – Football – Sport Management

Brian Williams – Football – General Engineering

Matthew Denton – M Golf – Business Administration

Evan Myers – M Golf – Business Administration

Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio – W Golf – Psychology

Shaylee Ackerman – Softball – Health

Jourdyn Campbell – Softball – Kinesiology

Ashley Daugherty – Softball – Ag Communications & Journalism

Sydney Fritsch – Softball – Ag Communications & Journalism

Hailey Gallegos – Softball – Health

Amaya Montano – Softball – Business Administration

Andres Puente – M Swim & Dive – Business Administration

Ashley Conrad – W Swim & Dive – Business Administration

Sydney Stanford – W Swim & Dive – Sport Management

Emma Stephenson – W Swim & Dive – University Studies

Pierce Rollins – M Tennis – Business Administration

Stefan Storch – M Tennis – Sport Management

Kenner Taylor – M Tennis – Business Honors

Colton Colonna – M Track & Field – General Engineering

Zachary Davis – M Track & Field – Management Information Systems

Michael Schmuhl – M Track & Field – Sport Management

Connor Schulman – M Track & Field – Business Administration

Kyle Stulce – M Track & Field – Business Administration

Katie Aldredge – W Track & Field – University Studies

Bianca Cardenas – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Jacie Droddy – W Track & Field – General Studies

Charokee Young – W Track & Field – Sport Management

Karly Basham – Volleyball – Psychology

Madison Bowser – Volleyball – Sport Management

Lauren Davis – Volleyball – Business Administration

Vanderbilt – Sport – Major

Michael Doolin – Baseball – Undeclared

William Duff – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development

Sam Hliboki – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development

Spencer Jones – Baseball – Undeclared

Ryan Keenan – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development

Jack Leiter – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development

Chris McElvain – Baseball – Undeclared

T.J. McKenzie – Baseball – Undeclared

Parker Noland – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development

Thomas Schultz – Baseball – Undeclared

Dylan Disu – M Basketball – Human & Organizational Development

Oton Jankovic – M Basketball – Undeclared

Drew Weikert – M Basketball – Medicine, Health, & Society

Jordan Wright – M Basketball – Undeclared

Yaubryon Chambers – W Basketball – Undeclared

Koi Love – W Basketball – Undeclared

Kiara Pearl – W Basketball – Undeclared

Kaylon Smith – W Basketball – Undeclared

Demi Washington – W Basketball – Undeclared

Amelia Kiefer – Bowling – Human & Organizational Development

Sarah Coleman – W Cross Country – Undeclared

Caroline Eck – W Cross Country – Human & Organizational Development

Annie Gallagher – W Cross Country – Economics / Human & Organizational Development

Niki Narayani – W Cross Country – Undeclared

Justin Ball – Football – Undeclared

Joel DeCoursey – Football – Human & Organizational Development

Donald Fitzgerald – Football – Undeclared

Rowan Godwin – Football – Medicine, Health, & Society

Justin Harris – Football – Undeclared

Gabe Jeudy – Football – Human & Organizational Development

Malik Langham – Football – Medicine, Health, & Society

Scott Meyer – Football – Leadership & Organizational Performance

Riley Neal – Football – Learning, Diversity, & Urban Studies

Justice Shelton-Mosley – Football – Marketing

JR Tran-Reno – Football – Undeclared

William Moll – M Golf – Undeclared

Matthew Riedel – M Golf – Undeclared

Jayna Choi – W Golf – Human & Organizational Development

Tess Davenport – W Golf – Undeclared

Celina Sattelkau – W Golf – Undeclared

Nellie Blaze – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development

Paige Finneran – Lacrosse – Undeclared

Devin Fitzpatrick – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development

Paige Gunning – Lacrosse – Undeclared

Shaye Henderson – Lacrosse – Undeclared

Lila Huddles – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development

Mikela McCauley – Lacrosse – Undeclared

Kate Murphy – Lacrosse – Undeclared

Kayla Rieu – Lacrosse – Undeclared

Ashtyn Fink – W Soccer – Undeclared

Sophie Guilmette – W Soccer – Undeclared

Alex Kerr – W Soccer – Human & Organizational Development

Hannah Morgan – W Soccer – Human & Organizational Development

Kimya Raietparvar – W Soccer – Medicine, Health, & Society

Allison Bauer – W Swim & Dive – Undeclared

Alina Jones – W Swim & Dive – Undeclared

Chantal Jordan – W Swim & Dive – Undeclared

Kristen Nutter – W Swim & Dive – Human & Organizational Development

Alixandra Roy – W Swim & Dive – Child Development

Taylor Ward – W Swim & Dive – Human & Organizational Development

Keaton Allwardt – M Tennis – Undeclared

James Ignatowich – M Tennis – Undeclared

Marcella Cruz – W Tennis – Undeclared

Dasha Kourkina – W Tennis – Undeclared

Anna Ross – W Tennis – Undeclared

Kaira Brown – W Track & Field – Undeclared

Kaitlyn Deutsch – W Track & Field – Undeclared

Madison Fuller – W Track & Field – Undeclared

Madison Murray – W Track & Field – Undeclared

Jada Sims – W Track & Field – Undeclared

Alexandria Swindle – W Track & Field – Undeclared