4 hours ago
SEC Staff
Birmingham, Ala. – A total of 1,252 student-athletes were named to the 2019-20 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, Tuesday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2019-20 academic calendar.
Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
First year student-athletes in all sports may be named to the Honor Roll at the conclusion of their first full academic year in residence (spring, fall and summer terms).
2019-20 FIRST-YEAR SEC HONOR ROLL
Alabama – Sport – Major
Myles Austin – Baseball – Creative Media
Zane Denton – Baseball – Creative Media
Owen Diodati – Baseball – Finance
William Hamiter – Baseball – General Business
Garrett Hester – Baseball – Human Performance Exercise Science
Jim Jarvis – Baseball – Communication Studies
Antoine Jean – Baseball – Communication Studies
Logan Keller – Baseball – Finance
Connor Prielipp – Baseball – General Business
Dowd Ritter – Baseball – Computer Science Engineering
Peyton Wilson – Baseball – Marketing
James Bolden – M Basketball – Master’s Sport Business Management
Adam Cottrell – M Basketball – General Business
Jaylen Forbes – M Basketball – Advertising
Raymond Hawkins – M Basketball – Communication Studies
Jahvon Quinerly – M Basketball – Hospitality Management
James Rojas – M Basketball – General Studies
Jaden Shackelford – M Basketball – Advertising
Ahriahna Grizzle – W Basketball – Criminal Justice/Psychology
Destiny Rice – W Basketball – Human Performance Exercise Science
Marcus Banks – Football – Criminal Justice
Jahleel Billingsley – Football – Human Performance Exercise Science
Tanner Bowles – Football – Architectural Engineering
Darrian Dalcourt – Football – Management
DJ Dale – Football – Human Performance Exercise Science
Landon Dickerson – Football – Masters in Business Administration
Justin Eboigbe – Football – Communication Studies
Christian Harris – Football – News Media
Demarcco Hellams – Football – Communication Studies
Braylen Ingraham – Football – Financial Planning
Amari Kight – Football – Undecided
Shane Lee – Football – Marketing
John Metchie III – Football – Finance
King Mwikuta – Football – Criminal Justice
Ty Perine – Football – Management
Pierce Quick – Football – Criminal Justice
Will Reichard – Football – Finance
Keilan Robinson – Football – General Business
Ishmael Sopsher – Football – General Business
Taulia Tagovailoa – Football – Communication Studies
Brandon Turnage – Football – Management
Paul Tyson – Football – Finance
Byron Young – Football – Human Performance Exercise Science
Tyler Lipscomb – M Golf – Creative Media
Thomas Ponder – M Golf – Undecided
Caroline Curtis – W Golf – Accounting
Emilie Øverås – W Golf – Creative Media
Makarri Doggette – Gymnastics – Social Work
Macy Orosco – Gymnastics – Public Health
Matilyn Waligora – Gymnastics – Pre-Major Studies
Jordan Bradburne – Rowing – Economics
Lily Butler – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science
Ashley Davis – Rowing – Management
Kristen Ivey – Rowing – Public Relations
Blythe Markel – Rowing – Economics
Grace McNally – Rowing – Physical Education
Sarah Pitfick – Rowing – Management Information Systems
Kristen Rupinen – Rowing – Management Information Systems
Emily Strawbridge – Rowing – Communication Studies
Rachael Tullis – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science
Renee Weiland – Rowing – Nursing
Allie Berk – W Soccer – Finance
Macy Clem – W Soccer – Kinesiology
Serena Pham – W Soccer – Pre-Medical
Sasha Pickard – W Soccer – Marketing
Isabella Scaturro – W Soccer – Finance
Sydney Vincens – W Soccer – Biology
Mary Greg Anderson – Softball – General Business
Karla Hice – Softball – Kinesiology
Jenna Johnson – Softball – Kinesiology
Alexis Kilfoyl – Softball – General Business
Savannah Woodard – Softball – Kinesiology
Cam Auerbach – M Swim & Dive – General Business
Liam Bell – M Swim & Dive – Finance
Shumpei Komatsu – M Swim & Dive – Mathematics
Derek Maas – M Swim & Dive – Biology
Matt Menke – M Swim & Dive – Kinesiology
Riley VanMeter – M Swim & Dive – International Studies and Spanish
Jack Zhu – M Swim & Dive – Biology
Sydney Carlson – W Swim & Dive – Accounting
Jocelyn Fisher – W Swim & Dive – Biology
Abby Koczo – W Swim & Dive – Human Performance Exercise Science
Tanesha Lucoe – W Swim & Dive – Criminal Justice
Caitlin Reynera – W Swim & Dive – Public Health
Polina Rukosuev – W Swim & Dive – Marketing
Morgan Scott – W Swim & Dive – Kinesiology
Savannah Slater – W Swim & Dive – Creative Media
Ashley Slayton – W Swim & Dive – Chemical Engineering
Julia Wolf – W Swim & Dive – Psychology
Avi Shugar – M Tennis – Human Performance Exercise Science
Isabella Harvison – W Tennis – Public Health
Ares Teixido – W Tennis – Marketing
Nolan Bone – M Track & Field – Finance
Nicholas Ceci – M Track & Field – General Business
Matthew Gray – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Eliud Kipsang – M Track & Field – Public Health
Alex Mielke – M Track & Field – Finance
Steven Pate – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Braden Pyron – M Track & Field – Undesignated Engineering
Rich Saenz – M Track & Field – Political Science
Grady Shiflet – M Track & Field – Political Science
Luke Skinner – M Track & Field – Economics
Jacob Wiggers – M Track & Field – Accounting
Alexa Bertsch – Volleyball – Finance
Eva Borrowdale – Volleyball – Marketing
Taylor Drapp – Volleyball – Chemical Engineering
Emily Janek – Volleyball – Human Performance Exercise Science
Katie Shook – Volleyball – Communication Studies
Alyiah Wells – Volleyball – General Business
Taylor Gorum – W Track & Field – English
Camille Kohtala – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Samantha Kunza – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Caroline McGrath – W Track & Field – Mathematics
Sydney Milani – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Jami Reed – W Track & Field – General Business
Lauren Turner – W Track & Field – Biology
Amaris Tyynismaa – W Track & Field – Psychology
Alex Wilkins – W Track & Field – Chemical Engineering
Karmen Williams – W Track & Field – Human Performance Exercise Science
Allison Wilson – W Track & Field – General Business
Arkansas – Sport – Major
Mark Adamiak – Baseball – Exercise Science
Blake Adams – Baseball – Marketing
Cole Austin – Baseball – Operations Management
Matthew Goodheart – Baseball – Recreation & Sport Management
Kevin Heinrich – Baseball – Hospitality Management
William McEntire – Baseball – Exploring Undergraduate (WCOB)
William Morris – Baseball – Exercise Science
Jesse Pierce – Baseball – Journalism
Miller Pleimann – Baseball – Finance
Nathan Rintz – Baseball – Recreation & Sport Management
Corey Spain – Baseball – Finance
Cason Tollett – Baseball – Finance
Braydon Webb – Baseball – Finance
Abayomi Iyiola – M Basketball – Agri Business
Whitt James – M Basketball – Adult & Lifelong Learning
Connnor Vanover – M Basketball – Communications
Makayla Daniels – W Basketball – Recreation & Sport Management
Avery Hughes – W Basketball – Pre-Nursing
Destinee Oberg – W Basketball – Exploring Undergraduate (ARSC)
Ginger Reece – W Basketball – Recreation & Sport Management
Treylon Burks – Football – Recreation and Sport Management
Taurean Carter – Football – Recreation and Sport Management
Jalen Catalon – Football – Journalism
Kendall Catalon – Football – Communication
Hudson Henry – Football – Finance
William Knox – Football – Communication
Brady Latham – Football – Business
Beaux Limmer – Football – Business
Zach Zimos – Football – Business Management
Davis Denver – M Golf – Communications
William McDonald – M Golf – Business
Mauricio Ramirez – M Golf – Rec & Sport Management
Ela Anacona – W Golf – Economics
Julia Gregg – W Golf – Freshman Engineering
Kajal Mistry – W Golf – Pre-Business
Kiara Gianfagna – Gymnastics – Psychology
Madison Hickey – Gymnastics – Recreation & Sport Management
Carissa Patton – Gymnastics – Freshman Engineering
Ashton Gordon – W Soccer – Exploring Undergraduate (WCOB)
Katherine Lund – W Soccer – Operations Management
Claire Monyard – W Soccer – Chemistry
Anna Podojil – W Soccer – Nursing (Pre-NURS)
Jordan Stack – W Soccer – Criminology
Reagan Swindall – W Soccer – Nursing (Pre-NURS)
Amanda Wilson – W Soccer – Accounting
Jessica Beckwith – W Swim & Dive – Pre-Nursing
Emma Hultquist – W Swim & Dive – Psychology
Janelle Hummingbird – W Swim & Dive – Art History
Natalie Jones – W Swim & Dive – Political Science
Madeline London – W Swim & Dive – Communication
Josephine Matalone – W Swim & Dive – Mechanical Engineering
Allie Rogers – W Swim & Dive – Chemistry Biochemistry
Reilly Shaner – W Swim & Dive – Exercise Science
Jenna Bloom – Softball – Political Science
Danielle Gibson – Softball – Psychology
Rylin Hedgecock – Softball – Exercise Science
Ryan Jackson – Softball – Psychology
Paloma Usquiano – Softball – Psychology
Corey Clarke – M Tennis – International Business/ Marketing
Kelly Keller – W Tennis – Journalism
Laura Rijkers – W Tennis – Information Systems
Shaka Bogan – M Track & Field – Communication
Jeremy Farr – M Track & Field – Mathematics
Andrew Gilreath – M Track & Field – Pre-Business
Nick Prentiss – M Track & Field – Pre-Business
James Rainey – M Track & Field – Pre-Business
Georgia Brain – W Track & Field – Exploring Undergraduate (WCOB)
Nastassja Campbell – W Track & Field – Communication
Daszay Freeman – W Track & Field – Exploring Undergraduate (WCOB)
Katherine Izzo – W Track & Field – Recreation & Sport Management
Lauren Martinez – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Elaina Quandt – W Track & Field – Nursing (Pre-NURS)
Kennedy Thomson – W Track & Field – Finance
Isabel VanCamp – W Track & Field – International Business
Adoette Vaughan – W Track & Field – International & Global Studies
Tori Willis – W Track & Field – Elementary Educ (Pre-ELED)
Savannah Downing – Volleyball – Biology
Jillian Gillen – Volleyball – Business/ Communication
Abbigail McGee – Volleyball – Communication Disorders
Natalie Perdue – Volleyball – Biology
Auburn – Sport – Major
Drew Baker – Baseball – Political Science
Mason Barnett – Baseball – Pre-Business
Trace Bright – Baseball – Exercise Science
Brayton Brown – Baseball – Pre-Business
Blake Burkhalter – Baseball – Pre-Business
Ryan Dyal – Baseball – Pre-Business
Garrett Farquhar – Baseball – Finance
Mason Greer – Baseball – Pre-Interdisciplinary Studies
Nate LaRue – Baseball – Pre-Business
Hayden Mullins – Baseball – Pre-Business
Travis Odom – Baseball – Exercise Science
Jackson Reynolds – Baseball – Political Science
Austin Turner – Baseball – Pre-Business
Babatunde Akingbola – M Basketball – Pre-Business
Lior Berman – M Basketball – Pre-Industrial Design
Devan Cambridge – M Basketball – Pre-Business
Allen Flanigan – M Basketball – Physical Activity and Health
Tyrell Jones – M Basketball – Pre-Business
Chandler Leopard – M Basketball – Pre-Mechanical Engineering
Isaac Okoro – M Basketball – Pre-Business
Jaylin Williams – M Basketball – Physical Activity and Health
Lauren Hansen – W Basketball – Undeclared-Liberal Arts
Annie Hughes – W Basketball – Exercise Science
Jala Jordan – W Basketball – Marketing
Morgan Robinson-Nwagwu – W Basketball – Exercise Science
Sania Wells – W Basketball – Pre-Journalism
Evan Rogers – M Cross Country – Explore your Major
Lily Beatty – Equestrian – Neuroscience
Rachel Hoopman – Equestrian – Pre-Business
Jen Kasper – Equestrian – Pre-Business
Lindsey Klein – Equestrian – Pre-Business
Paige Matthies – Equestrian – Pre-Business
Mary McDaniel – Equestrian – Pre-Business
Kayla Shelnutt – Equestrian – Law and Justice
Maddie Spak – Equestrian – Biomedical Sciences
Ava Stearns – Equestrian – Undeclared-Sciences & Mathematics
Olivia Tordoff – Equestrian – Undeclared-Sciences & Mathematics
O.C. Brothers – Football – Physical Activity and Health
Luke Deal – Football – Political Science
Zachary Farrar – Football – Adult Education
Tyler Fromm – Football – Professional Flight
Keiondre Jones – Football – Exercise Science
Barton Lester – Football – Finance
Trey Lindsey – Football – Pre-Business
Tommy Nesmith – Football – Exercise Science
Bo Nix – Football – Pre-Communication
Ben Patton – Football – Pre-Business
Jacoby Puckett – Football – Undeclared-Sciences & Mathematics
Zion Puckett – Football – Pre-Mechanical Engineering
Mark-Antony Richards – Football – Pre-Communication
Hal Dove – M Golf – Pre-Business
C.J. Easley – M Golf – Pre-Interdisciplinary Studies
Alex Vogelsong – M Golf – Pre-Business
Megan Schofill – W Golf – Pre-Communication
Aria Brusch – Gymnastics – Psychology
Morgan Leigh Oldham – Gymnastics – Pre-Communication
Elise Panzner – Gymnastics – Rehabilitation & Disability Studies
Adeline Sabados – Gymnastics – Biomedical Sciences
Piper Smith – Gymnastics – Exercise Science
Cassie Stevens – Gymnastics – Pre-Computer Science
Anna Sumner – Gymnastics – Exercise Science
Marissa Arias – W Soccer – Pre-Mechanical Engineering
Kylie Bechard – W Soccer – Exercise Science
Brooke Berdan – W Soccer – Psychology
Kate Hart – W Soccer – Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Riley Petcosky – W Soccer – Fitness Conditioning and Performance
Audrey Poorman – W Soccer – Marketing
Sydney Richards – W Soccer – Undeclared-Sciences & Mathematics
Maggie Van Thullenar – W Soccer – Pre-Business
Jaylin Calvert – Softball – Nutrition-Nutrition Science
KK Dismukes – Softball – Pre-Computer Science
Maia Engelkes – Softball – Biomedical Sciences
Phoebe Florian – Softball – Explore your Major
Lindsey Garcia – Softball – Biomedical Sciences
Jadia Jones – Softball – Psychology
Maddison Koepke – Softball – Animal Sciences-Pre-Veterinary
Maddie Majors – Softball – Pre-Special Education Collaborative Teacher
Carlee McCondichie – Softball – Pre-Public Relations
Madi Perry – Softball – Exercise Science
Samantha Yarbrough – Softball – Apparel Merchandising -Product Design and Management
Tyler Babinec – M Swim & Dive – Pre-Electrical Engineering
Cole Bruns – M Swim & Dive – Pre-Business
Nik Eberly – M Swim & Dive – Pre-Business
Davis Edwards – M Swim & Dive – Pre-Business
Aryan Makhija – M Swim & Dive – Pre-Business
Seth Maschmeier – M Swim & Dive – Pre-Business
Lleyton Smith – M Swim & Dive – Professional Flight
Aidan Stoffle – M Swim & Dive – Pre-Business
Grady Wheeler – M Swim & Dive – Pre-Business
Shayna Fetes – W Swim & Dive – Pre-Elementary Education
Zoe Gawronska – W Swim & Dive – Integrative Biology
Anna-Julia Kutsch – W Swim & Dive – Law and Justice
Hannah Mattson – W Swim & Dive – Undeclared-Sciences & Mathematics
Hanna Newby – W Swim & Dive – Political Science
Annie O’Dare – W Swim & Dive – Pre-Business
Averee Preble – W Swim & Dive – Exercise Science
Ashlynn Sullivan – W Swim & Dive – Exercise Science
Devan Sweeney – W Swim & Dive – Fine Arts
Claudia Thamm – W Swim & Dive – Undeclared-Sciences & Mathematics
Abbey Webb – W Swim & Dive – Pre-Business
Spencer Gray – M Tennis – Pre-Business
Tyler Stice – M Tennis – Pre-Business
Tom Wright – M Tennis – Sociology
Carolyn Ansari – W Tennis – Physical Activity and Health
Yu Chen – W Tennis – Pre-Business
Caraline Scheufler – W Tennis – Nutrition, Pre-Dietetics
Matthew Asplund – M Track & Field – Undeclared-Sciences & Mathematics
Kyle Brown – M Track & Field – Pre-Special Education Collaborative Teacher
David Edmondson – M Track & Field – Pre-Mechanical Engineering
Nils Fischer – M Track & Field – Business Administration
Christopher Grant – M Track & Field – Pre-Journalism
Hunter Harwell – M Track & Field – Pre-Chemical Engineering
Mohamed Salama – M Track & Field – Professional Flight
Stone Shelnutt – M Track & Field – Pre-Business
Brandon Smiley – M Track & Field – Political Science
Joshua Wallace – M Track & Field – Pre-Civil Engineering
Jocelynn Budwig – W Track & Field – Agricultural Business & Economics
Destiny Charles – W Track & Field – Pre-Business
Hannah Dyal – W Track & Field – Pre-Chemical Engineering
Danielle Gregory – W Track & Field – Pre-Business
Lalah Hasbrouck – W Track & Field – Pre-Nursing Science
Shaniya Holley – W Track & Field – Undeclared-Sciences & Mathematics
Hope Igbinoghene – W Track & Field – Exercise Science
Keira McCarrell – W Track & Field – Political Science
Patrice Moody – W Track & Field – Political Science
Sara Pacer – W Track & Field – Undeclared-Sciences & Mathematics
Astrid Snall – W Track & Field – Pre-Engineering
Jaeden Brown – Volleyball – Marketing
Lauren Dorrell – Volleyball – Sociology
Marissa Hines – Volleyball – Political Science
Molly Pember – Volleyball – Psychology
Florida – Sport – Major
Hunter Barco – Baseball – Social & Behavior Sciences
Ryan Cabarcas – Baseball – Social & Behavior Sciences
Brock Edge – Baseball – Food and Resource Economics
Nick Ficarrotta – Baseball – Applied Physiology & Kinesiology
Hunter Mink – Baseball – Social & Behavior Sciences
Matt Powell – Baseball – Social & Behavior Sciences
Andrew Roberts – Baseball – Social & Behavior Sciences
Brandon Sproat – Baseball – Social & Behavior Sciences
Tucker Talbott – Baseball – Social & Behavior Sciences
Trey Van Der Weide – Baseball – Sport Management
Kerry Blackshear – M Basketball – Masters-Sport Management
Anthony Duruji – M Basketball – Education Sciences
Ques Glover – M Basketball – Sport Management
Alex Klatsky – M Basketball – Mechanical Engineering
Omar Payne – M Basketball – Social & Behavioral Sciences
Brylee Bartram – W Basketball – Social & Behavioral Sciences
Nina Rickards – W Basketball – Social & Behavioral Sciences
Khris Bogle – Football – Social & Behavioral Sciences
Brenton Cox – Football – Education Sciences
Kaiir Elam – Football – Finance
Riley Simonds – Football – Social & Behavioral Sciences
Trent Whittemore – Football – Sport Management
Nay’Quan Wright – Football – Social & Behavioral Sciences
Quentin Debove – M Golf – Social & Behavior Sciences
John Dubois – M Golf – Social & Behavior Sciences
Marina Escobar Domingo – W Golf – Social & Behavior Sciences
Payton Richards – Gymnastics – Social & Behavioral Sciences
Whitney Albert – Lacrosse – Biology
Lexi Ashby – Lacrosse – Social & Behavior Sciences
Tori Bates – Lacrosse – Social & Behavior Sciences
Becky Browndorf – Lacrosse – Finance
Georgia Ceanfaglione – Lacrosse – Social & Behavior Sciences
Emily Heller – Lacrosse – Social & Behavior Sciences
Kylee Hubiak – Lacrosse – Social & Behavior Sciences
Sarah Mackey – Lacrosse – Social & Behavior Sciences
Carli Mangum – Lacrosse – Journalism
Kaala Puglisi – Lacrosse – Social & Behavior Sciences
Jill Quigley – Lacrosse – Social & Behavior Sciences
Shelton Sawers – Lacrosse – Social & Behavior Sciences
Janine Suris – Lacrosse – Social & Behavior Sciences
Devin Thompson – Lacrosse – Social & Behavior Sciences
Lauren Durbin – W Soccer – Social & Behavioral Sciences
Francesca Faraci – W Soccer – Journalism
Alivia Gonzalez – W Soccer – Social & Behavioral Sciences
Vanessa Kara – W Soccer – Masters of Sport Management
Syd Kennedy – W Soccer – Social & Behavioral Sciences
Ava Kuyken – W Soccer – Social & Behavioral Sciences
Laney Steed – W Soccer – Social & Behavioral Sciences
Nicole Vernis – W Soccer – Applied Physiology & Kinesiology
Mia Buffano – Softball – Social & Behavior Sciences
Julia Cottrill – Softball – Social & Behavior Sciences
Baylee Goddard – Softball – Social & Behavior Sciences
Sarah Longley – Softball – Social & Behavior Sciences
E.C. Taylor – Softball – Social & Behavior Sciences
Rylee Trlicek – Softball – Social & Behavior Sciences
Dylan Brisco – M Swim & Dive – Computer Science
Nick Fox – M Swim & Dive – Computer Science
Brennan Gravley – M Swim & Dive – Social & Behavioral Sciences
Lucas Kravchenko – M Swim & Dive – Social & Behavioral Sciences
Ethan McCloud – M Swim & Dive – Social & Behavioral Sciences
Alfonso Mestre – M Swim & Dive – Social & Behavioral Sciences
Advait Page – M Swim & Dive – Social & Behavioral Sciences
Kevin Vargas – M Swim & Dive – Science & Engineering
Talia Bates – W Swim & Dive – Social & Behavioral Sciences
Kathleen Golding – W Swim & Dive – Mathematics
Ria Malhotra – W Swim & Dive – Animal Sciences
Ashley McCool – W Swim & Dive – Anthropology
Allie Piccirillo – W Swim & Dive – Humanities & Letters
Liz Watts – W Swim & Dive – Health Education & Behavior
Blaise Bicknell – M Tennis – Social & Behavior Sciences
Josh Goodger – M Tennis – Education Sciences
Layne Sleeth – W Tennis – Social & Behavior Sciences
Hugh Brittenham – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Joseph Fahnbulleh – M Track & Field – Social & Behavior Sciences
Jonathan Miller – M Track & Field – Education Sciences
Caden Monk – M Track & Field – Management
Alexis Brown – W Track & Field – Social & Behavior Sciences
Payton Capes-Davis – W Track & Field – History
Emily Culley – W Track & Field – Animal Sciences
Sydney Fowler – W Track & Field – Psychology
Chloe Hyde – W Track & Field – Journalism
Thea Jensen – W Track & Field – Criminology
Semira Killebrew – W Track & Field – Psychology
Grace Stark – W Track & Field – Social & Behavior Sciences
Georgia – Sport – Major
Jonathan Cannon – Baseball – Management Information Systems
Will Childers – Baseball – Sport Management
Charles Goldstein – Baseball – Management
Ben Harris – Baseball – Management Information Systems
Spencer Keefe – Baseball – Exercise & Sport Science
Bryce Melear – Baseball – Consumer Economics
Michael Polk – Baseball – Risk Management & Insurance
Josh Stinson – Baseball – Mechanical Engineering
Jaxon Etter – M Basketball – Finance
Donnell Gresham – M Basketball – Kinesiology
Stan Turnier – M Basketball – Accounting
Chloe Chapman – W Basketball – Sport Management
Mikayla Coombs – W Basketball – Marketing
Javyn Nicholson – W Basketball – Sport Management
McKenzie Aebi – Equestrian – Business
Emily Blecher – Equestrian – Sport Management
Ceci Bresch – Equestrian – Biology
Kennedy Bryant – Equestrian – Unspecified
Grace Himes – Equestrian – Accounting
Tori Kendle – Equestrian – Agricultural & Applied Economics
Caitlin Lyons – Equestrian – Applied Biotechnology
Rachel McMullen – Equestrian – Marketing
Bay Noland-Armstrong – Equestrian – Fisheries & Wildlife
Ada Rohan – Equestrian – Finance
Hazel Taylor – Equestrian – Applied Biotechnology
Spencer Toohill – Equestrian – International Affairs
Josey Walker – Equestrian – Animal Science
Caroline Craig – W Golf – Sport Management
Alison Crenshaw – W Golf – Sport Management
Celeste Dao – W Golf – Finance
Caterina Don – W Golf – Mathematics
Zoe Walker – W Golf – Marketing
Amanda Cashman – Gymnastics – Entertainment & Media Studies
Haley De Jong – Gymnastics – Marketing
Loulie Hattaway – Gymnastics – Biological Science
Soraya Hawthorne – Gymnastics – Art
Connor Creasy – M Golf – Sport Management
Jocelyn Hugo – W Soccer – Criminal Justice
Mallie McKenzie – W Soccer – Accounting
Emily Pulver – W Soccer – Sport Management
Morgan Smith – W Soccer – Psychology
Tori Wheeler – W Soccer – Real Estate
Macie Witter – W Soccer – Computer Science
Shelby Maier – Softball – Mechanical Engineering
Dillon Downing – M Swim & Dive – Environmental Economics & Management
Ian Grum – M Swim & Dive – Business
Zach Hils – M Swim & Dive – Real Estate
Charlie Logan – M Swim & Dive – Management Information Systems
Riley Scruggs – M Swim & Dive – Mechanical Engineering
Thomas Strother – M Swim & Dive – Business
Jillian Barczyk – W Swim & Dive – Biology
Mady Bragg – W Swim & Dive – Sport Management
Zoie Hartman – W Swim & Dive – Exercise & Sport Science
Ashley McCauley – W Swim & Dive – Environmental Resource Science
Baptiste Anselmo – M Tennis – Business
Erik Grevelius – M Tennis – Finance
Tyler Zink – M Tennis – Business
Lea Ma – W Tennis – Sport Management
Matthew Boling – M Track & Field – Business
Curtis Borden – M Track & Field – Business
Caleb Cavanaugh – M Track & Field – Biochemistry & Molecular Biology
Nicolas Fontova – M Track & Field – Statistics
Jacob Hadden – M Track & Field – Ecology
Wesley John – M Track & Field – Sport Management
Collin Lark – M Track & Field – Business
Mia Anderson – W Track & Field – Sport Management
Sara Bailey – W Track & Field – Health & Physical Science
Anna Burnett – W Track & Field – Mathematics Education
Aleesa De Castro – W Track & Field – Entertainment & Media Studies
Julia Fixsen – W Track & Field – Horticulture
Anna Hall – W Track & Field – Finance
Ellie Hall – W Track & Field – Unspecified
Ani Henderson – W Track & Field – Communication Studies
Destiny Jackson – W Track & Field – Psychology
Gracie Jauch – W Track & Field – Parks, Rec & Tourism Management
Caroline McArthur – W Track & Field – Marketing
Jasmine Moore – W Track & Field – Management
Victoria Powell – W Track & Field – Journalism & Mass Communication
Shelby Tyler – W Track & Field – Business
Maggie Yankovich – W Track & Field – Psychology
Kacie Evans – Volleyball – Exercise & Sport Science
Alexa Fortin – Volleyball – Business
Meghan Froemming – Volleyball – Business
Londyn Gray – Volleyball – Journalism
Kentucky – Sport – Major
Oraj Anu – Baseball – Communication
Jaden Brown – Baseball – Management
Ronald Cole – Baseball – Management
Chase Estep – Baseball – Marketing
Drew Grace – Baseball – Management
Zachary Lee – Baseball – Communication
Alexander Margot – Baseball – Undeclared
Jared Payne – Baseball – Undeclared
John Rhodes – Baseball – Management
Cole Stupp – Baseball – Merchandising, Apparel & Textiles
Samuel Wibbels – Baseball – Biology
Keion Brooks, Jr. – M Basketball – Undeclared
Tyrese Maxey – M Basketball – Undeclared
Nate Sestina – M Basketball – Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Dre’una Edwards – W Basketball – Social Work
Emma King – W Basketball – Undeclared
Chasity Patterson – W Basketball – Media Arts & Studies
Jared Casey – Football – Community and Leadership Development
Brandin Echols – Football – Community and Leadership Development
Jalen Geiger – Football – Communication
Amani Gilmore – Football – Hospitality Management and Tourism
Nik Scalzo – Football – Marketing
Jackson Lalonde – M Golf – Community and Leadership Development
Cooper Parks – M Golf – Kinesiology
Tanner Parks – M Golf – Kinesiology
Jensen Castle – W Golf – Management
Janika Rüttimann – W Golf – Management
Marissa Wenzler – W Golf – Finance
Kelsey Wylie – W Golf – Integrated Strategic Communication
Raina Albores – Gymnastics – Psychology
Ashlyn LaClair – Gymnastics – Management
Shealyn Luksik – Gymnastics – Undeclared
Raena Worley – Gymnastics – Undeclared
Mason Hamilton – Rifle – Agricultural Economics
Emmie Sellers – Rifle – Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology
Jaden Thompson – Rifle – Animal Sciences
Mary Tucker – Rifle – Kinesiology
Luis Grassow – M Soccer – Psychology
Brandon McManus – M Soccer – Marketing
Jansen Wilson – M Soccer – Management
Lisa Blankenstein – W Soccer – Psychology
Rebekka Danielsen – W Soccer – Biology
Alexandra Fava – W Soccer – Mechanical Engineering
Emily Haehnel – W Soccer – Economics
Josephine Knight – W Soccer – Psychology
Hunter Koziara – W Soccer – Marketing
Madison Rennie – W Soccer – Management
Jordyn Rhodes – W Soccer – Kinesiology
Hannah Richardson – W Soccer – Undeclared
Caroline Trout – W Soccer – Finance
Emily Blane – Softball – Psychology
Sloan Gayan – Softball – Kinesiology
Cassandra Lindmark – Softball – Social Work
Rylea Smith – Softball – Foreign Languages & International Economics
Miranda Stoddard – Softball – History
Jakob Clark – M Swim & Dive – Computer Science
Jacob Eismann – M Swim & Dive – Undeclared
Timothy Ellet – M Swim & Dive – Finance
John Michael Gordon – M Swim & Dive – Undeclared
Maxwell Hawton – M Swim & Dive – Public Health
Lukas Kraft – M Swim & Dive – Marketing
Henry Miller – M Swim & Dive – Undeclared
Christopher Stivers – M Swim & Dive – Management
Emily Baeth – W Swim & Dive – Information Communication Technology
Caitlin Brooks – W Swim & Dive – Communication
Gillian Davey – W Swim & Dive – Kinesiology
Tonni McNeese – W Swim & Dive – Political Science
Ashley Neas – W Swim & Dive – Integrated Strategic Communication
Lauren Poole – W Swim & Dive – Psychology
Morgan Southall – W Swim & Dive – Management
Trinity Ward – W Swim & Dive – Materials Engineering
Kailtynn Wheeler – W Swim & Dive – Psychology
Gabriel Diallo – M Tennis – Finance
Liam Draxl – M Tennis – Marketing
Millen Hurrion – M Tennis – Management
Alexandre LeBlanc – M Tennis – Finance
Carla Girbau – W Tennis – Management
Carlota Molina – W Tennis – Management
Maialen Morante – W Tennis – Mechanical Engineering
Michael Browning – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Langston Jackson – M Track & Field – Marketing
Kenroy Williams – M Track & Field – Management
Aaron Withrow – M Track & Field – Economics
Alexis Holmes – W Track & Field – Public Health
Kaylie Kenne – W Track & Field – Human Health Sciences
Darci Khan – W Track & Field – Digital Media and Design
DeAnna Martin – W Track & Field – Marketing
Megan Moss – W Track & Field – Undeclared
Adrianna Shockley – W Track & Field – Finance
Aliya Wilson – W Track & Field – Dietetics
Azhani Tealer – Volleyball – Biology
LSU – Sport – Major
Zach Arnold – Baseball – General Business
Alex Milazzo – Baseball – Sports Administration
Mitchell Sanford – Baseball – Sports Administration
Wes Toups – Baseball – Sports Administration
Emily Ward – W Basketball – Mass Communications
Sierra Caffo – Beach Volleyball – Kinesiology
Natalie Martin – Beach Volleyball – International Trade & Finance
Jess Schaben – Beach Volleyball – Economics
Grace Seits – Beach Volleyball – Kinesiology
George Femmer – M Cross Country – Management
Cade Martin – M Cross Country – Biochemistry
Jackson Martingayle – M Cross Country – Natural Resource Ecology & Management
Evan Francioni – Football – Finance
Thomas Perry – Football – Sports Administration
Je’dacus Ward – Football – Information Science
Cade York – Football – Finance
Ingrid Lindblad – W Golf – Sports Administration
Kiana Oshiro – W Golf – Information Science
Latanna Stone – W Golf – Sports Administration
Kiya Johnson – Gymnastics – Information Science
Kai Rivers – Gymnastics – Psychology
Yelena Shchennikova – Gymnastics – Communication Studies
Caitlin Smith – Gymnastics – Mass Communications
Taylor Dobles – W Soccer – Marketing
Maya Gordon – W Soccer – Sociology
Madeleine Moreau – W Soccer – Biology
Victoria Abrams – Softball – Undecided
Caitlin Calland – Softball – Kinesiology
Taylor Edwards – Softball – Animal Studies
Raeleen Gutierrez – Softball – Finance
Taylor Pleasants – Softball – Kinesiology
Julian Norman – M Swim & Dive – Mechanical Engineering
Isak Vikstrom – M Swim & Dive – General Business
Abigail Baumgartner – W Swim & Dive – English
Kylie Bennett – W Swim & Dive – Psychology
Johannah Cangelosi – W Swim & Dive – Chemical Engineering
Maddison Clifton – W Swim & Dive – Biology
Jolee Liles – W Swim & Dive – Biology
Ellen Pack – W Swim & Dive – Mechanical Engineering
Emily Pye – W Swim & Dive – Communication
Niamh Robinson – W Swim & Dive – Mass Communications
Summer Stanfield – W Swim & Dive – Kinesiology
Olivia Taylor – W Swim & Dive – Mass Communications
Tomas Descarrega – M Tennis – Sports Administration
Margaret Cubitt – W Tennis – Sports Administration
Nina Geissler – W Tennis – General Business
Davis Bove – M Track & Field – Physics
Ronnie Rounds – M Track & Field – Sports Administration
Amber Anning – W Track & Field – Mass Communications
Nyagoa Bayak – W Track & Field – Political Science
Serena Bolden – W Track & Field – Political Science
Juliette Broussard – W Track & Field – Marketing
Hannah Carroll – W Track & Field – Communication
Thelma Davies – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Amber Hart – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Lauren Hendry – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Camille Hensarling – W Track & Field – GBUS
Shanya Luna – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Symone Mason – W Track & Field – Sports Administration
Anita Anwusi – Volleyball – Kinesiology
Jill Bohnet – Volleyball – Petroleum Engineering
Samarah Hill – Volleyball – Psychology
Meredyth Howard – Volleyball – Communication
Allee Morris – Volleyball – Marketing
Karli Rose – Volleyball – Accounting
Emmaline Walters – Volleyball – Information Science
Ole Miss – Sport – Major
Cael Baker – Baseball – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Cole Baker – Baseball – General Business
Wes Burton – Baseball – General Business
Peyton Chatagnier – Baseball – Exercise Science
Derek Diamond – Baseball – Exercise Science
Cam Fisher – Baseball – Exercise Science
Trey LaFleur – Baseball – Freshman Studies
Drew McDaniel – Baseball – Exercise Science
Mitch Murrell – Baseball – General Business
Cade Sammons – Baseball – Freshman Studies
Zack Smith – Baseball – Freshman Studies
Ben Van Cleve – Baseball – Sport and Recreation Admin
Connor Walsh – Baseball – General Business
Nick Broeker – Football – General Business
Carter Colquitt – Football – General Business
Jerrion Ealy – Football – General Business
Brice Johnson – Football – General Business
Casey Kelly – Football – General Business
Patrick Lucas Jr. – Football – Sport and Recreation Admin
Reece McIntyre – Football – Integrated Marketing Comm
Jonathan Mingo – Football – Freshman Studies
John Rhys Plumlee – Football – General Engineering
Sellers Shy – Football – Biological Science
Caleb Warren – Football – Freshman Studies
Antavion Collum – M Basketball – Freshman Studies
Austin Crowley – M Basketball – Sport and Recreation Admin
Jordan Berry – W Basketball – Chemical Engineering
Sarah Dumitrescu – W Basketball – Sport and Recreation Admin
Donnetta Johnson – W Basketball – Journalism
Valerie Nesbitt – W Basketball – General Business
Rashondra Rankin – W Basketball – Biochemistry
Veeti Mahonen – M Golf – General Business
Brett Schell – M Golf – General Business
Andrea Lignell – W Golf – General Engineering
Chiara Tamburlini – W Golf – General Business
Kristen Derting – Rifle – Hospitality Management
Claire O’Neel – Rifle – Dietetics and Nutrition
Fain Buete – W Soccer – Integrated Marketing Comm
Saydie Holland – W Soccer – General Business
Jenna Kemp – W Soccer – Exercise Science
Elle Muirhead – W Soccer – Integrated Marketing Comm
Mo O’Connor – W Soccer – Freshman Studies
Lizah Pistorio – W Soccer – Biological Science
Jillian Rhian – W Soccer – Exercise Science
Raegan Cheyne – Softball – Freshman Studies
Lindsey Johnson – Softball – Elementary Education
Paige Smith – Softball – Freshman Studies
Lukas Engelhardt – M Tennis – Accountancy
Nikola Slavic – M Tennis – Freshman Studies
Cole Bullock – M Track & Field – General Engineering
Jack Filan – M Track & Field – General Business
Danny Guiliani – M Track & Field – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Jacob Lough – M Track & Field – Sport and Recreation Admin
Peyton Lowery – M Track & Field – General Business
Cory Meek – M Track & Field – Chemical Engineering
Daniel Viveros – M Track & Field – Biological Science
Jamie Witmer – M Track & Field – General Business
Skylar Boogerd – W Track & Field – Exercise Science
Jalani Davis – W Track & Field – General Business
Meg Goebel – W Track & Field – Exercise Science
Kirstin Jones – W Track & Field – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Elizabeth Nix – W Track & Field – Accountancy
Lyndsey Reed – W Track & Field – Dietetics and Nutrition
Sara Van Aken – W Track & Field – General Business
Loral Winn – W Track & Field – Journalism
Anna Bair – Volleyball – Freshman Studies
Maggie Miller – Volleyball – Integrated Marketing Comm
Mississippi State – Sport – Major
Will Bednar – Baseball – Business Administration
Hunter French – Baseball – Business Administration
KC Hunt – Baseball – Sports Administration
Kamren James – Baseball – Business Administration
Austin Kelly – Baseball – Business Administration
Mason Land – Baseball – Management
Xavier Lovett – Baseball – Business Administration
Drew McGowan – Baseball – Finance
Davis Rokose – Baseball – Mechanical Engineering
Landon Sims – Baseball – Business Administration
Iverson Molinar – M Basketball – Undeclared
Quinten Post – M Basketball – Marketing
Justin Rumph – M Basketball – Communication
Tolu Smith – M Basketball – Kinesiology
Isaac Stansbury – M Basketball – Petroleum Engineering
Jayla Hemingway – W Basketball – Business Administration
Rickea Jackson – W Basketball – Communication
JaMya Mingo-Young – W Basketball – Kinesiology
Brandon Cunningham – Football – Marketing
Collin Duncan – Football – Kinesiology
Martin Emerson – Football – Undeclared
Jackson Harris – Football – Undeclared
Breveyn Jones – Football – Kinesiology
Jarrian Jones – Football – Undeclared
Dylan Lawrence – Football – Undeclared
Nick Pendley – Football – Undeclared
Nathan Pickering – Football – Undeclared
Kyziah Pruitt – Football – Kinesiology
Javeious Purvis – Football – Kinesiology
De’Monte Russell – Football – Undeclared
Cody Swanson – Football – Biological Sciences
Quinton Torbor – Football – Undeclared
Hunter Logan – M Golf – Accounting
William Wann – M Golf – Finance
Abbey Daniel – W Golf – Biological Sciences
Ashley Gilliam – W Golf – Sports Administration
Alyssa D’Aloise – W Soccer – Kinesiology
Onyi Echengini – W Soccer – Management
Gabriella English – W Soccer – MBA
Macey Hodge – W Soccer – Psychology
Stormy Meier – W Soccer – Geosciences
Madison Rust – W Soccer – Kinesiology
Grace Seymour – W Soccer – Management
Alissa Stewart – W Soccer – Business Administration
Sydney Strunk – W Soccer – Biological Sciences
Hannah Telleysh – W Soccer – Communication
Katelyn Williams – W Soccer – Undeclared
Katelyn Williams – W Soccer – Undeclared
Aquana Brownlee – Softball – Biological Sciences
Paige Cook – Softball – Kinesiology
Kiki Edwards – Softball – Kinesiology
Kenley Hawk – Softball – Educational Psychology
Madisyn Kennedy – Softball – Kinesiology
Celeste Soliz – Softball – Mechanical Engineering
Brylie St. Clair – Softball – Marketing
Aspen Wesley – Softball – Kinesiology
Annie Willis – Softball – HDFS
Isaac Becroft – M Tennis – Management
Jonas Hartenstein – M Tennis – Communication Public Relations
Nicolas Ocana – M Tennis – Industrial Engineering
Marta Falceto – W Tennis – Undeclared
Alexandra Mikhailuk – W Tennis – Criminology
Jacob Belin – M Track & Field – Agricultural Engineering Technology and Business
Garrett Carswell – M Track & Field – Business Administration
Kobe Clouthier – M Track & Field – Architecture
Colby Freeman – M Track & Field – Biological Engineering
Terry Smith – M Track & Field – Electrical Engineering
Jacob Warner – M Track & Field – Business Economics/Asian Studies- International Business
Trent Zelden – M Track & Field – Management
Anna Balzli – W Track & Field – Marketing/Spanish – International Business
Zoe Brito-Babapulle – W Track & Field – Marketing
Silvia De La Pena Garibay – W Track & Field – Management
Helen Claire Edmonds – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Nicole Franklin – W Track & Field – History
Jada Grant – W Track & Field – Marketing
San’Toria Harris – W Track & Field – Elementary Education
Breja Hooks – W Track & Field – Biological Sciences
Madalyn Kish – W Track & Field – Civil Engineering
Emilia Lesniak – W Track & Field – Undeclared
Caroline Mattox – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Ashley Melcherts – W Track & Field – Sociology
Shardonnay Nichols – W Track & Field – Criminology
Savannah Schwab – W Track & Field – Biological Sciences
Mary Elizabeth Woodward – W Track & Field – Food Science, Nutrition and Health Promotion
Mary Elizabeth Woodward – W Track & Field – Food Science, Nutrition and Health Promotion
Katie Culumovic – Volleyball – Psychology
Callie Minshew – Volleyball – Kinesiology
Burgundy Walters – Volleyball – Biochemistry
Missouri – Sport – Major
Brandt Belk – Baseball – General Studies
Blake Jackson – Baseball – Undeclared
Spencer Miles – Baseball – Undeclared
Benjamin Pedersen – Baseball – Nutrition and Exercise Physiology
Eric Rinzel – Baseball – Parks, Recreation, & Sport
Andrew Vail – Baseball – Undeclared
Shane Wilhelm – Baseball – Biomedical Engineering
Tyler Wilmsmeyer – Baseball – Undeclared
Kobe Brown – M Basketball – Undecided
Shannon Dufficy – W Basketball – Health Science
Hayley Frank – W Basketball – Undeclared
Micah Linthacum – W Basketball – Middle School Education
Connor Bazelak – Football – Undeclared
CJ Boone – Football – Undeclared
Stacy Brown – Football – Pre-Engineering
Kelly Bryant – Football – Educational, School, Counseling Psychology M.Ed
Jack Buford – Football – Undeclared
Luke Griffin – Football – Parks, Recreation, & Sport
Aidan Harrison – Football – Parks, Recreation, & Sport
Nikolas Hea – Football – Undeclared
Martez Manuel – Football – Parks, Recreation, & Sport
Jonathan Nance – Football – Educational, School, Counseling Psychology M.Ed
Devin Nicholson – Football – Undeclared
Thalen Robinson – Football – Undeclared
Viktor Einarsson – M Golf – Pre-Engineering
Bri Bolden – W Golf – Undeclared
Olivia Sowers – W Golf – Agribusiness Management
Sophia Yoemans – W Golf – Health Science
Helen Hu – Gymnastics – Undeclared
Grace Kaiding – Gymnastics – Undeclared
Anna McGee – Gymnastics – Health Science
Hollyn Patrick – Gymnastics – Undeclared
Sienna Schreiber – Gymnastics – Industrial Engineering
Brianna Abam – W Soccer – Biomedical Engineering
Morgan Davis – W Soccer – Romance Languages & Biological Sciences
Jadyn Easley – W Soccer – Health Science
Caroline Lyman – W Soccer – Undeclared Business
Megan Oduyoye – W Soccer – Undeclared
McKenna Sheehan – W Soccer – Undeclared
Janna Singleton – W Soccer – Chemical Engineering
Haley Steinke – W Soccer – Natural Resource Sciences & Management
Kendal Cook – Softball – Psychology
Sophie Dandola – Softball – Psychology
Hannah McGivern – Softball – Chemistry
Megan Moll – Softball – Chemistry
Imani Myint – Softball – Communication
Emma Nichols – Softball – Undeclared Business
Megan Schumacher – Softball – Nutrition & Exercise Physiology
Lindsey Warick – Softball – Parks, Recreation, & Sport
Luke Davis – M Swim & Dive – Undeclared
Leonardo Garcia Varela – M Swim & Dive – Pre-Engineering
Will Goodwin – M Swim & Dive – Psychology
Joseph Gutierrez – M Swim & Dive – Political Science
Kevin Hammer – M Swim & Dive – Mathematics
Carlo Lopez – M Swim & Dive – Undeclared
Ben Patton – M Swim & Dive – Health Science
Katrina Brathwaite – W Swim & Dive – Chemical Engineering
Amy Fedderson – W Swim & Dive – Health Science
Lili Horvath – W Swim & Dive – Nutrition & Exercise Physiology
Maddie Huitt – W Swim & Dive – Biological Sciences
Alex Moderski – W Swim & Dive – Psychology
Meredith Rees – W Swim & Dive – Elementary Education
Savana Trueb – W Swim & Dive – Art
Molly Winer – W Swim & Dive – Biological Sciences
Eleanor Fay – W Tennis – Biological Sciences
Jacob Brunsman – M Track & Field – Pre-Journalism
Blake Hays – M Track & Field – Health Science
Jonathan Schmidt – M Track & Field – Pre-Journalism
Isabelle Christiansen – W Track & Field – Political Science
Skylar Ciccolini – W Track & Field – Natural Resource Sciences & Management
Mara Haeusler – W Track & Field – Animal Sciences
Claire Hill – W Track & Field – Undeclared
Marissa Jensen – W Track & Field – Health Science
Karlina Murnieks – W Track & Field – Health Science
Jenna Schwartz – W Track & Field – Undeclared
Kelsey Schweizer – W Track & Field – Undeclared
Claudia Dillon – Volleyball – Undeclared
Kenna Sauer – Volleyball – Pre-Health Professions
Mitchell Bohlken – Wrestling – Parks, Recreation, & Sport
Sean Harman – Wrestling – Psychology
Noah Surtin – Wrestling – Undeclared
South Carolina – Sport – Major
Anthony Amicangelo – Baseball – Interdisciplinary Studies
Colin Burgess – Baseball – Sport and Entertainment Management
Thomas Farr – Baseball – Sport and Entertainment Management
Jeffrey Heinrich – Baseball – Experimental Psychology
Brannon Jordan – Baseball – Sport and Entertainment Management
Andrew Peters – Baseball – Interdisciplinary Studies
Trey Tujetsch – Baseball – Retailing
Trey Anderson – M Basketball – Undecided
Mike Green – M Basketball – Sport and Entertainment Management
Micaiah Henry – M Basketball – Business Administration
Wildens Leveque – M Basketball – Undecided
Jalyn McCreary – M Basketball – Sport and Entertainment Management
Seventh Woods – M Basketball – Experimental Psychology
Brea Beal – W Basketball – Experimental Psychology
Alexis Boston – W Basketball – Interdisciplinary Studies
Aliyah Boston – W Basketball – Mass Communications
Zia Cooke – W Basketball – Mass Communications
Destiny Littleton – W Basketball – Exercise Science
Olivia Thompson – W Basketball – Experimental Psychology
Skylar Allen – Beach Volleyball – Exercise Science
Madison Brabham – Beach Volleyball – Sport and Entertainment Management
Ashley Brasfield – Beach Volleyball – Public Relations
Kaeli Crews – Beach Volleyball – Exercise Science
Eliza Epps – Beach Volleyball – Management
Peyton Gray – Beach Volleyball – Risk Management and Insurance
Morgyn Greer – Beach Volleyball – Public Administration
Sophie Manson – Beach Volleyball – Environmental Science
Jordan Allen – Equestrian – Public Health
Kiersten Beckner – Equestrian – Public Health
Mary Margaret Coats – Equestrian – Public Health
Marina Columbia – Equestrian – Sport and Entertainment Management
Claire Pound – Equestrian – Sport and Entertainment Management
Josephine Rose – Equestrian – Management
Madeline Schaefer – Equestrian – Retailing
Cora Wyers – Equestrian – Public Health
Joseph Anderson – Football – Sport and Entertainment Management
Jahmar Brown – Football – Computer Information Systems
John Dixon – Football – Advertising
Rodricus Fitten – Football – Sport and Entertainment Management
Mark Fox – Football – Sport and Entertainment Management
Kevin Harris – Football – Mechanical Engineering
Ryan Hilinski – Football – Broadcast Journalism
Trae Kenion – Football – Criminology and Criminal Justice
Xavier Legette – Football – Sport and Entertainment Management
Jakai Moore – Football – Sport and Entertainment Management
Vincent Murphy – Football – Sport and Entertainment Management
Nick Muse – Football – Criminology and Criminal Justice
Jaylen Nichols – Football – Public Health
Matthew Oliveira – Football – Master of Business Administration
Zacch Pickens – Football – Sport and Entertainment Management
Will Rogers – Football – Public Health
Shilo Sanders – Football – Advertising
KeShawn Toney – Football – Sport and Entertainment Management
Nicholas Mayfield – M Golf – Sport and Entertainment Management
Jack Wall – M Golf – Sport and Entertainment Management
Mathilde Claisse – W Golf – Sport and Entertainment Management
Smith Knaffle – W Golf – Information Science
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard – W Golf – Experimental Psychology
Brian Banahan – M Soccer – Management
Logan Frost – M Soccer – Management
Logan Hitzeman – M Soccer – Finance
Zachary Kirkwood – M Soccer – Visual Communications
Parker League – M Soccer – Accounting
Mark Roby – M Soccer – Finance
Donovan Wu – M Soccer – Pre-Business
Buenyamin Yusufoglu – M Soccer – Experimental Psychology
Riane Coman – W Soccer – Sport and Entertainment Management
Taylor Fox – W Soccer – Exercise Science
Anne Frances Lorio – W Soccer – Exercise Science
Eveleen Hahn – W Soccer – Undecided
Heather Hinz – W Soccer – Sport and Entertainment Management
Abby Hugo – W Soccer – Exercise Science
Hallie Meadows – W Soccer – Biological Sciences
Anna Patten – W Soccer – Sociology
Ellie Bailey – Softball – Sport and Entertainment Management
Bailey Betenbaugh – Softball – Exercise Science
Hannah Kumiyama – Softball – Pre-Business
Karsen Ochs – Softball – Public Relations
Chase Allison – M Swim & Dive – Computer Science
Andrew Grespin – M Swim & Dive – Public Health
Guy Gropper – M Swim & Dive – Finance
Mark Shperkin – M Swim & Dive – Undecided
Nathan Wakefield – M Swim & Dive – Exercise Science
Jordan Yip Zhu Ern – M Swim & Dive – Finance
Emma Alexander – W Swim & Dive – Environmental Science
Hanna Barton – W Swim & Dive – Broadcast Journalism
Erynn Black – W Swim & Dive – Exercise Science
Emily Horomanski – W Swim & Dive – Pre-Business
Caroline Izaguirre – W Swim & Dive – Chemical Engineering
Kate Luft – W Swim & Dive – Experimental Psychology
Maddy Norford – W Swim & Dive – Biomedical Engineering
Mathlida Roxne – W Swim & Dive – Management
Janie Smith – W Swim & Dive – Exercise Science
Ashley Stahmer – W Swim & Dive – Exercise Science
Taylor Steele – W Swim & Dive – Experimental Psychology
Anne Tavierne – W Swim & Dive – Marketing
Connor Thomson – M Tennis – Experimental Psychology
Kendall Couch – W Tennis – Statistics
Ana Cruz – W Tennis – Retailing
Gabriela Martinez – W Tennis – Sport and Entertainment Management
Elise Mills – W Tennis – Criminology and Criminal Justice
Emma Shelton – W Tennis – Finance
Elisha Brooks – M Track & Field – Sport and Entertainment Management
Rayon Buttler – M Track & Field – Sociology
Hayden Cobbe – M Track & Field – Sport and Entertainment Management
Filip Demsar – M Track & Field – Physics
Desmond Gaillard – M Track & Field – Pre-Business
Zyon Khalifa – M Track & Field – Pre-Business
Gatlin Lawson – M Track & Field – Integrated Information Technology
Jack Mensch – M Track & Field – Exercise Science
Bricen Nguyen – M Track & Field – Public Health
Ian Reagle – M Track & Field – Civil Engineering
Edward “EJ” Richardson – M Track & Field – Sport and Entertainment Management
William Spencer Jr. – M Track & Field – Retailing
Savannah Bowers – W Track & Field – Biological Sciences
Hannah Cella – W Track & Field – English
Elizabeth Davison – W Track & Field – Pre-Business
Casey Douglas – W Track & Field – Pharmaceutical Sciences
Angel Frank – W Track & Field – Visual Communications
Kensi Gray – W Track & Field – Exercise Science
Kiera Hughes – W Track & Field – Civil Engineering
Mary Joseph – W Track & Field – Public Health
Meg Lebo – W Track & Field – Exercise Science
Pearl Nagbe – W Track & Field – Retailing
Hillary Neely – W Track & Field – Retailing
Knowledge Omovoh – W Track & Field – Experimental Psychology
Isabella Pisani – W Track & Field – Undeclared
Laura Revaitis – W Track & Field – Retailing
Kyna Robinson – W Track & Field – English
Destinee Rocker – W Track & Field – Sociology
Emily Smith – W Track & Field – Exercise Science
Eva Smith-Perry – W Track & Field – Marine Science
Cameron Trotter – W Track & Field – Political Science & Statistics
Kelsey Worthington – W Track & Field – Visual Communications
Cheyenne Young – W Track & Field – Experimental Psychology
De’Andreah Young – W Track & Field – Sociology
Gabrielle Brown – Volleyball – Biology
Camilla Covas – Volleyball – Sport and Entertainment Management
Holly Eastridge – Volleyball – Pharmaceutical Sciences
Anna Holman – Volleyball – Pre-Business
McKenzie Moorman – Volleyball – Pre-Business
Kylee Stokes – Volleyball – Exercise Science
Tennessee – Sport – Major
Ethan Anderson – Baseball – Supply Chain Management
Jordan Beck – Baseball – Anthropology
Kirby Connell – Baseball – Supply Chain Management
Chad Dallas – Baseball – Communication Studies
Kody Davidson – Baseball – Communication Studies
Sam Fulton – Baseball – Recreation and Sport Management
Brandon Gielow – Baseball – Business Management
Drew Gilbert – Baseball – Sociology- Criminal Justice
Zane Keener – Baseball – Business Management
Cortland Lawson – Baseball – Supply Chain Management
Jackson Leath – Baseball – Agriculture, Leadership, Education and Communication
Will Mabrey – Baseball – Recreation and Sport Management
Mark McLaughlin – Baseball – Supply Chain Management
Jorel Ortega – Baseball – Sociology
Ethan Payne – Baseball – Business Management
Liam Spence – Baseball – Communication Studies
Matt Turino – Baseball – Business Management
Victor Bailey Jr. – M Basketball – Political Science
Davonte Gaines – M Basketball – Recreation and Sport Management
Josiah-Jordan James – M Basketball – Communication Studies
Olivier Nkamhoua – M Basketball – Business Management
Drew Pember – M Basketball – Recreation and Sport Management
Uros Plavsic – M Basketball – Recreation and Sport Management
Jordan Horston – W Basketball – Sport Management
Jessie Rennie – W Basketball – Therapeutic Recreation
Emily Saunders – W Basketball – Recreation and Sport Management
Parker Ball – Football – Biological Sciences
Sean Brown – Football – Recreation & Sport Management
Eric Gray – Football – Kinesiology
Jackson Lampley – Football – Management
Jackson Lowe – Football – Communication Studies
Fred Orr – Football – Recreation & Sport Management
Trenton Johnson – M Golf – Finance
Cade Russell – M Golf – Recreation & Sport Management
Nicole Whiston – W Golf – Business Analytics
Beatrice Bernard – Rowing – Psychology
Madison Kirkman – Rowing – Marketing
Reagan Long – Rowing – Neuroscience
Kathleen Rice – Rowing – Architecture
Haley Savastano – Rowing – Biomedical Engineering
Isabella Cook – W Soccer – Exploratory
Claudia Dipasupil – W Soccer – Marketing
Alicia Donley – W Soccer – Communication Studies
Bridie Herman – W Soccer – Mechanical Engineering
Tara Katz – W Soccer – Biological Sciences
Colleen McIlvenna – W Soccer – Finance
Maria Nelson – W Soccer – Kinesiology
Carlyn Presley – W Soccer – Mathematics
Lindsey Romig – W Soccer – Supply Chain Management
Hannah Tillett – W Soccer – Business Administration
Giselle Washington – W Soccer – Kinesiology
Brooke Wilson – W Soccer – Sociology
Samantha Bender – Softball – Kinesiology
Amanda Curran – Softball – Child & Family Studies
Anna Fox – Softball – Political Science
KK McCrary – Softball – Child & Family Studies
Kiki Milloy – Softball – Biological Sciences
Madison Webber – Softball – Kinesiology
Josie Willingham – Softball – Pre-Med
Brett Champlin – M Swim & Dive – Business
Nick McCann – M Swim & Dive – Biological Sciences
Tommy Weir – M Swim & Dive – Construction Science & Agricultural Systems
Kaitlin Harty – W Swim & Dive – Communication Studies
Kara Holt – W Swim & Dive – Chemistry
Lyndsey Huizenga – W Swim & Dive – Supply Chain Management
Elle Renner – W Swim & Dive – Interior Architecture
Abby Samansky – W Swim & Dive – Social Work
Kendall Shields – W Swim & Dive – Business Analytics
Natalie Ungaretti – W Swim & Dive – Biological Sciences
Emily Ann Wolfson – W Swim & Dive – Supply Chain Management
Giles Hussey – M Tennis – Recreation and Sport Management (Graduate)
Finn Stodder – M Tennis – Advertising
Mark Wallner – M Tennis – Finance
Riley Buchholz – M Track & Field – History
Peyton Davis – M Track & Field – Materials Science Engineering
Alex Kay – M Track & Field – Supply Chain Management
Matthew McMillan – M Track & Field – Supply Chain Management
Anthony Riley – M Track & Field – Finance
Steele Wasik – M Track & Field – Masters – Communication and Information
Au’Yana Carson – W Track & Field – Architecture
Jada Chambers – W Track & Field – Environmental Studies
Ainsley Cooper – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Kathleen Maley – W Track & Field – Audiology and Speech Pathology
Vanessa Watson – W Track & Field – Communication Studies
Madison Bryant – Volleyball – Business Analytics
Morgahn Fingall – Volleyball – Kinesiology
Kailey Keeble – Volleyball – Recreation & Sport Management
Madisen Werdell – Volleyball – Mathematics
Texas A,amp;M – Sport – Major
Logan Britt – Baseball – Business Administration
Will Johnston – Baseball – Business Administration
Ismael Lopez – Baseball – Business Administration
Alex Magers – Baseball – Geography
Mason Ornelas – Baseball – Sport Management
Evan Vanek – Baseball – Sport Management
Trevor Werner – Baseball – Sport Management
Andre Gordon – M Basketball – Sport Management
Yavuz Gultekin – M Basketball – University Studies
Cashius McNeilly – M Basketball – Sport Management
Emanuel Miller – M Basketball – University Studies
McKinzie Green – W Basketball – Communication
Cori Cansdale – Equestrian – General Studies
Alle Durkin – Equestrian – Business Administration
Ariana Gray – Equestrian – Animal Science
Isabella Littlejohn – Equestrian – Communication
Malena Lopez – Equestrian – Animal Science
Kaitlyn Lovingfoss – Equestrian – Political Science
Emmy-Lu Marsh – Equestrian – Animal Science
Caroline Passarelli – Equestrian – Business Administration
Alexis Robinson – Equestrian – Animal Science
Morgan Rosia – Equestrian – Business Administration
Olivia Stour – Equestrian – Psychology
Ke’Shun Brown – Football – Recreation, Park, & Tourism Sciences
Nikolas Constantinou – Football – Bioenvironmental Sciences
Kenyon Green – Football – Recreation, Park, & Tourism Sciences
Chase Lane – Football – Communication
Demani Richardson – Football – Sport Management
Layden Robinson – Football – Communication
Isaiah Spiller – Football – Sport Management
Brian Williams – Football – General Engineering
Matthew Denton – M Golf – Business Administration
Evan Myers – M Golf – Business Administration
Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio – W Golf – Psychology
Shaylee Ackerman – Softball – Health
Jourdyn Campbell – Softball – Kinesiology
Ashley Daugherty – Softball – Ag Communications & Journalism
Sydney Fritsch – Softball – Ag Communications & Journalism
Hailey Gallegos – Softball – Health
Amaya Montano – Softball – Business Administration
Andres Puente – M Swim & Dive – Business Administration
Ashley Conrad – W Swim & Dive – Business Administration
Sydney Stanford – W Swim & Dive – Sport Management
Emma Stephenson – W Swim & Dive – University Studies
Pierce Rollins – M Tennis – Business Administration
Stefan Storch – M Tennis – Sport Management
Kenner Taylor – M Tennis – Business Honors
Colton Colonna – M Track & Field – General Engineering
Zachary Davis – M Track & Field – Management Information Systems
Michael Schmuhl – M Track & Field – Sport Management
Connor Schulman – M Track & Field – Business Administration
Kyle Stulce – M Track & Field – Business Administration
Katie Aldredge – W Track & Field – University Studies
Bianca Cardenas – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Jacie Droddy – W Track & Field – General Studies
Charokee Young – W Track & Field – Sport Management
Karly Basham – Volleyball – Psychology
Madison Bowser – Volleyball – Sport Management
Lauren Davis – Volleyball – Business Administration
Vanderbilt – Sport – Major
Michael Doolin – Baseball – Undeclared
William Duff – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development
Sam Hliboki – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development
Spencer Jones – Baseball – Undeclared
Ryan Keenan – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development
Jack Leiter – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development
Chris McElvain – Baseball – Undeclared
T.J. McKenzie – Baseball – Undeclared
Parker Noland – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development
Thomas Schultz – Baseball – Undeclared
Dylan Disu – M Basketball – Human & Organizational Development
Oton Jankovic – M Basketball – Undeclared
Drew Weikert – M Basketball – Medicine, Health, & Society
Jordan Wright – M Basketball – Undeclared
Yaubryon Chambers – W Basketball – Undeclared
Koi Love – W Basketball – Undeclared
Kiara Pearl – W Basketball – Undeclared
Kaylon Smith – W Basketball – Undeclared
Demi Washington – W Basketball – Undeclared
Amelia Kiefer – Bowling – Human & Organizational Development
Sarah Coleman – W Cross Country – Undeclared
Caroline Eck – W Cross Country – Human & Organizational Development
Annie Gallagher – W Cross Country – Economics / Human & Organizational Development
Niki Narayani – W Cross Country – Undeclared
Justin Ball – Football – Undeclared
Joel DeCoursey – Football – Human & Organizational Development
Donald Fitzgerald – Football – Undeclared
Rowan Godwin – Football – Medicine, Health, & Society
Justin Harris – Football – Undeclared
Gabe Jeudy – Football – Human & Organizational Development
Malik Langham – Football – Medicine, Health, & Society
Scott Meyer – Football – Leadership & Organizational Performance
Riley Neal – Football – Learning, Diversity, & Urban Studies
Justice Shelton-Mosley – Football – Marketing
JR Tran-Reno – Football – Undeclared
William Moll – M Golf – Undeclared
Matthew Riedel – M Golf – Undeclared
Jayna Choi – W Golf – Human & Organizational Development
Tess Davenport – W Golf – Undeclared
Celina Sattelkau – W Golf – Undeclared
Nellie Blaze – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development
Paige Finneran – Lacrosse – Undeclared
Devin Fitzpatrick – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development
Paige Gunning – Lacrosse – Undeclared
Shaye Henderson – Lacrosse – Undeclared
Lila Huddles – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development
Mikela McCauley – Lacrosse – Undeclared
Kate Murphy – Lacrosse – Undeclared
Kayla Rieu – Lacrosse – Undeclared
Ashtyn Fink – W Soccer – Undeclared
Sophie Guilmette – W Soccer – Undeclared
Alex Kerr – W Soccer – Human & Organizational Development
Hannah Morgan – W Soccer – Human & Organizational Development
Kimya Raietparvar – W Soccer – Medicine, Health, & Society
Allison Bauer – W Swim & Dive – Undeclared
Alina Jones – W Swim & Dive – Undeclared
Chantal Jordan – W Swim & Dive – Undeclared
Kristen Nutter – W Swim & Dive – Human & Organizational Development
Alixandra Roy – W Swim & Dive – Child Development
Taylor Ward – W Swim & Dive – Human & Organizational Development
Keaton Allwardt – M Tennis – Undeclared
James Ignatowich – M Tennis – Undeclared
Marcella Cruz – W Tennis – Undeclared
Dasha Kourkina – W Tennis – Undeclared
Anna Ross – W Tennis – Undeclared
Kaira Brown – W Track & Field – Undeclared
Kaitlyn Deutsch – W Track & Field – Undeclared
Madison Fuller – W Track & Field – Undeclared
Madison Murray – W Track & Field – Undeclared
Jada Sims – W Track & Field – Undeclared
Alexandria Swindle – W Track & Field – Undeclared