174 new Covid-19 deaths recorded as country nears the 300 000 confirmed-case mark

174 new Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded, taking the toll to 4 346.

As of Tuesday, 298 292 confirmed cases have been recorded.

In the last hours, 10 496 new cases were recorded.

In his daily Covid-19 report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 82 of the new deaths were recorded in Gauteng.

The Western Cape recorded 44 new deaths, KwaZulu-Natal 27, the Eastern Cape 17 and Northern Cape four.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said.

Deaths by province Western Cape – 2 429 Eastern Cape – 726 Gauteng – 726 KwaZulu-Natal – 313 North West – 36 Free State – 35 Limpopo – 33 Mpumalanga – 33 Northern Cape – 15

To date, 146 279 recoveries have been recorded, translating to a 49 percent recovery rate.

On Monday, Gauteng exceeded the 100 000 mark for confirmed Covid-19 cases, recording 103 713.

On Tuesday, it recorded a further 3 357 confirmed cases, taking the number to 107 070, which translated to 35.9 percent of the country’s total cases.

Mkhize recently said the infection surge was upon the country, and Gauteng in particular.

He added the peak would be experienced from July to early September.

As of Tuesday, the country had recorded 298 292 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 10 496 tallied in the last hours.

Provincial breakdown of confirmed cases Gauteng – 107 070 Western Cape – 80 199 Eastern Cape – 53 959 KwaZulu-Natal – 30 587 North West – 10 784 Free State – 5 973 Mpumalanga – 4 576 Limpopo – 3 458 Northern Cape – 1 579

A total of 107 cases were labelled as unknown.

Testing data

To date, 2 232 738 Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country, of which 38 114 were conducted in the last hours.

The private sector accounts for 56% of the tests conducted which amounts to more than 1 247 000 cases, while the public sector has conducted 44% or more than 985 000 of the total tests.