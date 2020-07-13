Zac Efron Is Offered $1.5M to Join ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia’

Instagram

Channel 10 executives allegedly are hoping to have the ‘High School Musical’ alum to star in the next season of the show, which is set to be filmed in Australia due to COVID-19 travel restriction to South Africa.

–

Zac Efron is currently living in Byron Bay to avoid coronavirus pandemic in the United States. If a new report is to be trusted, that seemingly gives Channel 10 an idea to get the star on the show as “The Greatest Showman” star is reportedly in talks to appear in the Australian version of “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!“.

According to New Idea, Channel 10 executives are hoping to have the “High School Musical” alum to star in the next season of the show, which is set to be filmed in Australia due to COVID-19 travel restriction to South Africa. It is said that Zac is offered $1.5 million to participate in the upcoming season.

“Channel 10 are saving a fortune filming in Australia [instead of South Africa] and can now afford some bigger names,” a source explains. “Zac is the No. 1 and most-wanted participant.”

While it remains to be seen whether Zac will accept the gig, the new season is scheduled to start production in January 2021.

This arrives after Zac sent fans into frenzy after his new Netflix travel series premiered Friday, July 10. The new series features Zac’s “journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live.” However, it wasn’t just the beautiful locations that made fans swoon.





Following the first episode of the series, fans took to social media to talk about Zac’s incredible body. “Suddenly I am in love again with Zac Efron,” one fan wrote. “Sexual awakening when I was a teenager: Zac Efron. Sexual awakening as a 29 year old adult: Zac Efron,” someone else added.

“Me: I’m straight and married. Zac Efron: Oh hi there. Me: Well, I’m not that straight or married,” another user said. Echoing the sentiment, a person tweeted, “I’d like Zac Efron’s parents’ phone number so I can just leave a 3 minute voicemail of me applauding.”