Your Tuesday Briefing

Hong Kong steps up measures against a third wave

Hong Kong Disneyland, movie theaters and children’s summer activities will re-close this week following an increase in coronavirus infections in the territory.

Gatherings of more than four people were banned, and dining in restaurants was prohibited after 6 p.m. That represents a disappointing setback for a city that until recently seemed to have a successful strategy to control the virus.

The restrictions may also make it harder for pro-democracy opposition to organize protests against a sweeping national security law, which was imposed on June 30.

Details: Health officials said that the territory’s new spate of cases, including another 52 announced on Monday, was mainly connected to taxi drivers, restaurants and nursing homes.