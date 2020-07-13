Home Entertainment YNW Melly: I’m Coming Home In 2020!!

YNW Melly: I’m Coming Home In 2020!!

Bradley Lamb
Rapper YNW Melly is certain that he will be coming home in 2020, according to DJ Akademiks.

Ak shared the update on his Twitter account:

“Spoke with YNW Melly today on the phone.. he confidently told me “I’m coming home 2020,” Ak tweeted.

“He sang 3 of the songs he wrote in jail and said he made a whole album in there. He can’t wait for every1 to hear. He said most of his fans favorite songs, he made in jail so he’s used 2 it.”

