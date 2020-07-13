YNW Melly: I’m Coming Home In 2020!!

Rapper YNW Melly is certain that he will be coming home in 2020, according to DJ Akademiks.

Ak shared the update on his Twitter account:

“Spoke with YNW Melly today on the phone.. he confidently told me “I’m coming home 2020,” Ak tweeted.

“He sang 3 of the songs he wrote in jail and said he made a whole album in there. He can’t wait for every1 to hear. He said most of his fans favorite songs, he made in jail so he’s used 2 it.”

YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen were arrested in February 2019 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Bortlen was also charged with two counts of accessory after the fact. Bortlen is currently out on bail.

The trial was scheduled for July 2nd but has been delayed thanks to COVID-19.

Both men could face the death penalty if convicted for the murders of friends, YNW Juvy, and YNW Sakchaser.