Yaya Mayweather Clears Instagram After NBA YoungBoy Gets Cozy With Mystery Girl in New Video

In the short video shared on Instagram Stories, the ‘Make No Sense’ rapper is seen lying down on his bed as the unknown woman caresses his head with her toes.

–

Yaya Mayweather‘s latest Instagram move has successfully raised eyebrows. The daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. suddenly deleted all of her posts on Instagram, prompting people to suspect whether her ex-boyfriend, NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again, has something to do with it.

Not a few started warning the unknown girl of whatever Yaya might do to her, clearly referencing the stabbing incident that got the 20-year-old behind the bars. "Y'all betta hide them knives," an Instagram user said. "She's sharpening her knives as we speak," someone else quipped while one other person commented, "she finna go make sure them knives is SHARP."

<br />

Not a few started warning the unknown girl of whatever Yaya might do to her, clearly referencing the stabbing incident that got the 20-year-old behind the bars. “Y’all betta hide them knives,” an Instagram user said. “She’s sharpening her knives as we speak,” someone else quipped while one other person commented, “she finna go make sure them knives is SHARP.”

“So many people she about to kill,” another joked, as an individual was genuinely concerned for her, “I actually feel bad for her..She done messed up her life over some community penis.” One other was just as worried, “I feel like she’s the type that will inflict self harm. I hope she’s surrounded by love fr!”

Earlier this year, Yaya was charged with second degree aggravated assault after she stabbed YB’s baby mama LaPattra Jacobs during an altercation in the rapper’s house. LaPattra herself recently spoke out about what she had been going through ever since the incident and it didn’t sound like she was doing any better.

“At this point, I’m still hurting, I don’t think nobody can ever change it or make me happy again,” she said. “Then my arm and hand still f**k up no telling when it will get back to normal. EVERY DOCTORS VISIT ITS ALWAYS BADS NEWS like I can’t get enough this is so stressful, depressing, etc. ALL I SEE IS DARK DAYS DARK CLOUD NOW! NOT GOING TO SAY MUCH BUT ITS BEEN ROUGH.”