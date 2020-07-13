World Matchplay 2020: MvG, Gary Anderson and James Wade feature on opening night | Darts News





Michael van Gerwen will lead the way on opening night after the schedule for the World Matchplay was confirmed

Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and James Wade will all feature on the opening night of the World Matchplay as darts returns to the big stage on this Saturday.

After a five-day Summer Series signalled darts’ safe return following the coronavirus pandemic, all eyes remain on Milton Keynes where the sport’s biggest names will reconvene for more than a week of top-level darts.

Following Sunday night’s draw, there are a host of mouthwatering matches and with the four former champions all placed in the top half of the draw, the cast list for opening night is a cracker – and you can watch it unfold on Action from 6pm.

World Matchplay – Saturday’s matches (16) Simon Whitlock v Ryan Joyce (13) Krzysztof Ratajski v Jermaine Wattimena (9) James Wade v Keegan Brown (1) Michael van Gerwen v Brendan Dolan (8) Gary Anderson v Justin Pipe

World No 1 and two-time champion Michael van Gerwen will look to improve on a couple of disappointing showings at the Matchplay over the last three years – his quest to go beyond the last eight for the first time since his second title in 2016 starts against Brendan Dolan.

Gary Anderson is chasing a second Matchplay crown

Gary Anderson will close opening night against Justin Pipe. The 2018 champion enjoyed a mixed bag in Milton Keynes but famously raises his game on the big stage and a possible meeting with another former winner, James Wade, awaits in the second round, if The Machine can get past Keegan Brown,

Simon Whitlock and Ryan Joyce will kick off the race for the Phil Taylor Trophy, while fast-emerging Krzysztof Ratajski meets rapid-fire Jermaine Wattimena on a bumper opening slate of five games.

World Matchplay – Sunday’s matches (12) Mensur Suljovic v Jamie Hughes (15) Glen Durrant v Jeffrey de Zwaan (4) Rob Cross v Gabriel Clemens (2) Peter Wright v Jose De Sousa (5) Michael Smith v Jonny Clayton

Fresh from his triumph in Sunday’s final Summer Series event – a win that also saw him clinch the five-day Order of Merit – world champion Peter Wright will start his bid for a maiden Matchplay on Sunday when he takes on Portuguese sensation Jose De Sousa.

World champion Peter Wright is yet win the Matchplay, but will hope to do so when the tournament heads to Milton Keynes

Rob Cross’ defence of the title he won in Blackpool last year begins on the second night of action against Gabriel Clemens, while last year’s runner-up Michael Smith and semi-finalist in 2019 Glen Durrant will also feature.

Five more matches will follow on Monday night when major champions Daryl Gurney and Gerwyn Price start their bid for the title and they are join on the card by Dave Chisnall and Ian White who are hoping to win a first major premier ranking title.

World Matchplay – Monday’s matches (10) Dave Chisnall v Vincent van der Voort (11) Ian White v Joe Cullen (7) Daryl Gurney v Ricky Evans (3) Gerwyn Price v Danny Noppert (14) Adrian Lewis v Steve Beaton

Steve Beaton, making his 20th consecutive appearance at the tournament goes up against an out-of-sorts Adrian Lewis, who will hope to rekindle the form that has made him a two-time world champion.

The first round concludes on Tuesday night when world no 6 Nathan Aspinall meets the dancing debutant Dimitri Van den Bergh before the first three second round matches.

World Matchplay – Tuesday’s matches (6) Nathan Aspinall v Dimitri Van den Bergh Smith/Clayton v Suljovic/Hughes Anderson/Pipe v Wade/Brown Van Gerwen/Dolan v Whitlock/Joyce Cross/Clemens v Ratajski/Wattimena

James Wade.

