Will Smith Flames 50 Cent Over Jada Pinkett Smith Remarks: F*ck You 50!!

50 Cent decided to share private DMs between him and Will Smith after Smith cursed him out after 50 made remarks about the now-infamous Red Table Talk.

“Yo Will you alright over there?” 50 to Will, who replied, “Yes i’m cool, I appreciate your concern my brother.”

50 continued then asked why his wife Jada would “tell you that sh*t on a show” for everyone to see.”

Will responded, “We broke up so she did her and I did me.”

Fif continued, “Then she said only SHE can give permission for somebody to blow her back out.

“F*ck you 50,” Will clapped back.

During the RTT, Jada admitted to getting into an “entanglement” with August Alsina years back. Will agreed with Jada that they had separated at the time.

“I was done with your ass” Will said. “We decided we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy.”