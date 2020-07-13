Will Smith Flames 50 Cent Over Jada Pinkett Smith Remarks: F*ck You 50!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

50 Cent decided to share private DMs between him and Will Smith after Smith cursed him out after 50 made remarks about the now-infamous Red Table Talk.

“Yo Will you alright over there?” 50 to Will, who replied, “Yes i’m cool, I appreciate your concern my brother.” 

50 continued then asked why his wife Jada would “tell you that sh*t on a show” for everyone to see.”

Will responded, “We broke up so she did her and I did me.”

