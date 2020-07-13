WHO chief slams leaders on ‘mixed messages’ on COVID-19

The World Health Organisation ‘s chief has slammed some government leaders for eroding public trust by sending mixed messages on the coronavirus and warned that their failures to stop their countries’ spiralling outbreaks mean there would be no return to normal “for the foreseeable future”.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus did not call out specific politicians for criticism but said “too many countries are headed in the wrong direction” with the pandemic and some were not taking the proper steps to curb infections.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), talks during a press conference, at the WHOheadquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, (AP)

At the same , Mr Ghebreyesus acknowledged how difficult it was for governments to respond effectively, given the economic, social and cultural consequences of imposing restrictions.

“The virus remains public enemy number one, but the actions of many governments and people do not reflect this,” he said.

The director-general’s remarks to reporters in Geneva came a day after WHO reported yet another worldwide record of more than 230,000 confirmed cases in hours.

Ten countries accounted for 80 per cent of the daily tally, and more than half of the new confirmed cases came from the United States and Brazil alone.

Michael Ryan, Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergencies program, talks during a press conference. (AP)

The UN health agency said government and individual responses should depend on local conditions – namely, whether there is widespread community spread of the virus.

Take schools: Many countries have reopened classrooms as their daily case counts fell, but some nations are playing “political football” by calling for schools to reopen without having broader control measures in place such as keeping shops closed or limiting public gatherings, WHO said.

“Mixed messages from leaders are undermining the most critical ingredient of any response: trust,” Mr Ghebreyesus said, adding that governments should communicate clearer public health messages and individuals should maintain social distancing, mask-wearing, hand-washing and staying home when they have COVID-19 symptoms.

WHO executives, from left, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) with Michael Ryan, Executive Director, WHO Health Emergencies Programme, and Maria van Kerkhove, Head of the Outbreak Investigation Task Force, during a press conference about the new Coronavirus, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP/AAP)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that people “should” wear masks in shops. But the day before, one of his top Cabinet ministers said during a TV appearance that face coverings should not be mandatory.

Without applying basic outbreak-control methods, “there is only one way this pandemic is going to go,” WHO chief cautioned.

“It’s going to get worse and worse and worse,” he said, continuing with a blunt warning. “There will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future.”

Still, WHO pointed to a sign of hope in countries that had experienced massive outbreaks and death tolls and managed to get the virus under control.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 26: Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in Downing Street as he returns to work following his recovery from Covid-19 on April 27, 2020 in London, England. (Getty)

Leaders in countries like the United States, Brazil and India that are still facing large outbreaks have variously rejected or played down advice or recommendations from scientific experts, advisers in government and their political allies to take tougher action.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has frequently questioned the utility of lockdown measures and largely shunned masks.

Amid a debate in places like the United States about whether schools can reopen, the WHO’s emergencies chief, Dr Michael Ryan, said any such decisions require a broader outlook that takes into account how workplaces or long-term care facilities operate, too.

“We can’t turn schools into yet another political football in this game. It’s not fair on our children,” Dr Ryan said. “We have to make decisions that are based on the best interests of our children, be it their educational or their health interests.”