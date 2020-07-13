‘What We Need To Do’ ad campaign launches in Victoria after Neil Mitchell 3AW appeal

A new ad campaign has been released as a call to action for Victorians to act in solidarity and do the right thing during the coronavirus crisis .

Radio presenter Neil Mitchell asked 3AW listeners last week to help rally support and get Victorians on the same page.

Neil Mitchell lauches the #WhatWeNeedToDo campaign. (Twitter/3AW)

“We’re all sick of lockdown,” Mitchell said.

“It feels unfair. But now isn’t the to dwell or fight.

“It’s to beat this virus. That’s the only way our lives return to normal.”

The What We Need to Do campaign comprises of a TV ad and jingle, billboards, stickers and badges which ask Victorians to listen to instructions, keep social distancing, stay at home if safe and take responsibility for everyone.

TV ‘What We Need To Do’ campaign encourages Victorians to act in solidarity and do the right thing during the coronavirus crisis. (YouTube/Brand Music)

The ad campaign pictures people making a “W” gesture with their hands to represent the ‘We’ element of acting as a whole.

“The W is about coming together as a unit not just as individuals. The W is a signal of strength as two hands are entwined,” the campaign website says.

The campaign asks Victorians to take a photo doing the ‘W’ and share it to social media – Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton among the first to support it.

The jingle was written by Michael Burrows from Brand Music, who says the jingle’s sentiment is one of supporting everyone during lockdown, rather than a selfish panic.

“We don’t stand so close in supermarket aisles, we’ve got to keep our masks on just for a little while, and if it’s safe to stay at home then just stay at home, we’ve got to all grow up and do whatever helps us move along,” the first verse of the jingle reads.

The chorus then follows: “It’s not about me, it’s not about you, it’s about all of us together, it’s what we need to do.”

The jingle opens with the line “we don’t stand so close in supermarket aisles”. (YouTube/Brand Music)

The “W’ gesture is seen during What We Need To Do TV advertisement. (YouTube/Brand Music)

Mr Burrows says the phrase “what we need to do” was thought of during a walk around his local neighbourhood, which developed into a jingle and complete ad campaign in just one week.

“It’s a reminder… if we don’t all band together and do something, this is where things can turn,” Mr Burrows told 3AW.