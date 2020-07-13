We don’t need Silicon Valley’s billionaire vigilantes

This is the web version of Data Sheet, ’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

Those who doubt the relevance of government have plenty of fodder of late. The federal government, uniquely positioned to fight a pandemic, has whiffed, egged on by a president who thought a plague wasn’t good for ratings. At the local level, too, the citizenry is stepping in with well-meaning solutions that nevertheless are the job of government.

In San Francisco, for example, local groups provide showers for homeless people and crossing guards for children. A law school had to sue the city to remove tent camps from the troubled Tenderloin—but has done little to shut down the neighborhood’s open-air drug market.

And in an effort to stop smash-and-grab burglaries, one local tech entrepreneur is paying for cameras to spy on thieves. I wrote about E-Loan and Ripple founder Chris Larsen’s efforts in my February feature story on San Francisco. He received star treatment over the weekend in The New York Times from the ever-observant reporter Nellie Bowles.

Larsen is a compelling character in a morality saga for our times. He claims to be privacy-friendly: Facial recognition is off limits, for example. As much as anything, he wants to use technology to deter criminals, to convince them they’ll be punished for robbing homeowners and tourists in a city with a bad record for prosecuting petty crime.

I know Larsen would like to work with the police, who gave him a frosty review in Bowles’s article. No doubt they are cool to him in part because he is trying to do their job.

And that’s my beef, too, with a wealthy citizen trying to do good, with corporations who say that because government has failed, business should step into the void, with a society that looks to philanthropists to solve problems their own elected representatives should be addressing.

Vigilantism, technological or otherwise, is no more the correct solution than phony swamp draining or hollow corporate proclamations. Muscular government—I’ve borrowed this phrase from Anand Giridharadas—that does the bidding of its citizens is.

