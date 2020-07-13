Washington’s NFL Team Changing Name and Logo After Years of Backlash

Washington’s NFL team is changing its name. The organization announced the news on Monday.

“On July 3, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name,” the organization said in a statement. “That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward. Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review.”

While a new name has yet to be announced, the football franchise revealed its owner Dan Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera “are working closely to develop a new name and design approach.” The organization stated these changes “will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”

The announcement came 10 days after the organization announced its plans to “undergo a thorough review of the team’s name.” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he and Snyder “are supportive of this important step.”

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” Snyder said in a statement earlier this month.