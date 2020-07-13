Washington officially retires name and logo

Washington has officially announced that the franchise will be retiring the “Redskins” name and logo after facing pressure from sponsors, fans, players, and politicians.

“On July 3, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name,” the team said in a statement. “The review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward. Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review. Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”

For several years, it seemed like Snyder would never budge on a name change despite criticism, but in the midst of nationwide protests regarding racial inequality, several team sponsors expressed that they would no longer associate with the team unless the name was changed.