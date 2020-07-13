Waitress Claims Kylie Jenner Tipped Her $20 on $500 Bill, Hailey Bieber Was Rude to Her

Instagram

While the makeup mogul has yet to give her response, the blonde model has since offered the waitress an apology by saying, ‘So sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude.’

–

Being a waitress at a fancy restaurant will sometimes give you the chance to meet celebrities when you’re working. While there are times when those celebrities will leave a good impression, there are also times when they leave nothing but a bad impression to the workers. Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber (formerly known as Hailey Baldwin) are part of the latter group.

Julia Carolan, who claims to be working at a fancy restaurant in Manhattan, uploaded on TikTok a video of her sharing her experience of serving celebrities at her workplace. While she had nothing but nice things to say about the Hadid sisters, it was the complete opposite when Hailey and Kylie’s turns came.

“This is gonna be controversial,” so Julian said before she talked about how Hailey acted when she was serving the wife of Justin Bieber. “I’ve met her a lot of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her, but I had to give 3.5 out of ten. Sorry.” Then, when it was time to rate the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, Julian couldn’t help but burst out laughing as she recalled the time when Kylie tipped her $20 on a $500 bill.

The video has since gone viral with a lot of people giving all kinds of reactions. Some people could relate to her, with one saying that the Kardashians didn’t tip at a restaurant near his/her home. “I believe this 100% based on my experience w/ some of them,” another commented.

While Kylie has yet to respond to the claims, Hailey has offered her apology. Jumping to the comment section of the video, the blonde beauty says, “Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That’s not ever my intention!” She then added that she’d like to apologize to Julian in person and thanked her for calling her out.