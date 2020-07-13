Vivek Oberoi wishes speedy recovery for the Bachchan family on Twitter



The news of the entire Bachchan family, except Jaya Bachchan, testing COVID positive has shocked everyone. On 11 July, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive. Soon the entire family was also tested. And yesterday afternoon, news broke out that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya had also contracted the virus.

When we broke the news yesterday on Twitter, about Aishwarya and Aaradhya being diagonised with the virus, and wishing them speedy recovery, netizens too joined in to express their concern. Vivek Oberoi too read our tweet and took to social media to wish them speedy recovery. He quoted our tweet and said, ‘Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family.’ Now that’s really sweet of the actor to express his heartfelt concern for the Bachchan family.



Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the familyðÂÂÂ https://t.co/23BEckqTLa

— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 12, 2020







Last evening Abhishek Bachchan updated us about their well-being on Twitter. He tweeted saying that while he and his dad woul continue to be treated in the hospital till the doctors decide, Aishwarya and Aaradhya will home quarantine themselves. The actor even urged everyone to stay cautious and safe. Amitabh Bachchan too took to Twitter to express his gratitude for everyone wishing him speedy recovery.