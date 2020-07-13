Victoria Justice Clueless About Person Behind Sky-High Marriage Proposal

A banner that read ‘I LOVE YOU VICTORIA JUSTICE WILL YOU MARRY ME?’ has been captured being carried over the beaches of Santa Monica behind a plane on July 10.
Actress and singer Victoria Justice has been left baffled and bewildered by a marriage proposal in the skies above Santa Monica, California.
The “Victorious” star’s publicist informs TMZ she is keen to know who spent a fortune creating a banner that read ‘I LOVE YOU VICTORIA JUSTICE WILL YOU MARRY ME?’ and then had it carried over the beaches of Santa Monica behind a plane on Friday, July 10.
The representative insists the romantic gesture was not lost on Victoria, but as she’s not dating anyone at the moment, she has no idea who was behind the stunt.
