Veteran actress Rekha to undergo a test for COVID 19

The coronavirus pandemic has taken over the world and has now got a stronghold over India. With new cases rising every day, it is clear that this is something that nobody is safe from.

Recently, it was revealed that veteran actress Rekha’s security guard was tested positive for the virus. The BMC immediately got her entire staff tested for the same. Now, a report in a leading daily claims that the veteran actress too will undergo a test for the virus. Currently, the authorities have sanitised her entire bungalow and those who came in contact with members of the house have been approached for the test as well.

We hope that Rekha’s test turns out to be negative and urge everyone to follow necessary precautions for their safety.