Valentine Holmes sidelined for 8-10 weeks after surgery on injured ankle, North Queensland Cowboys

The North Queensland Cowboys have revealed that their star recruit Valentine Holmes will face an extended stint on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his injured ankle.

The NRL club released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, confirming the results from an arthroscopy Holmes had on his left ankle on Monday.

“The arthroscopic probe revealed the syndesmosis was unstable and the ligament was subsequently repaired,” the Cowboys statement read.

“Holmes is expected to be sidelined for 8-10 weeks.”

That timeline would see Holmes back on the field for the Cowboys with a few rounds left in the regular season.