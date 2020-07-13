[Update: iOS apps] Apple updates iWork for Mac with YouTube and Vimeo integration, more

Apple is rolling out updates today to the iWork apps for Mac. These updates bring YouTube and Vimeo integration to Numbers and Pages, in addition to captions and titles to images, videos, and more.

Check out the full release notes of today’s updates below:

Numbers 10.1

Play YouTube and Vimeo videos right in your spreadsheets.

Easily add captions and titles to images, videos, shapes, and other objects.

New functions, including XLOOKUP, XMATCH, and REGEX, let you match patterns, manipulate text, and create flexible formulas.

Keynote 10.1

Use the new “Play Slideshow in Window” option to have access to other applications while presenting locally or via video conferencing.

Movies can now play through slide transitions. Add the same movie to multiple slides to play from one slide to the next.

Use the Align to Path option to have objects stay pointed in the correct direction while following a motion path.

Easily add captions and titles to images, videos, shapes and other objects.

Pages 10.1

Play YouTube and Vimeo videos right in your documents.

Easily add captions and titles to images, videos, shapes, and other objects.

Create more flexible formulas using new functions.

Import an iBooks Author book to work on it in Pages.

It’s interesting to note that the Pages update specifically now allows users to import projects from iBooks Author, since the app was recently discontinued.

Update: Apple is also now rolling out updates to Keynote, Pages, and Numbers for iOS and iPadOS with the features mentioned above.

These updates are now available in the App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: