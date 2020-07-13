Ubisoft announces multiple senior executive departures, including its chief creative officer and Canadian studios head, amid company-wide misconduct allegations (Ian Walker/Kotaku)

Ian Walker / Kotaku:
Ubisoft announces multiple senior executive departures, including its chief creative officer and Canadian studios head, amid company-wide misconduct allegations — Serge Hasco,euml;t has resigned as Ubisoft’s chief creative officer after weeks of damning accounts of sexual misconduct throughout …
