U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04% By .com

© . U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04%



.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.04%, while the index declined 0.94%, and the index fell 2.13%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pfizer Inc (NYSE:), which rose 4.08% or 1.38 points to trade at 35.21 at the close. Meanwhile, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) added 2.91% or 8.48 points to end at 299.71 and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) was up 2.00% or 2.56 points to 130.57 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:), which fell 3.09% or 6.60 points to trade at 207.07 at the close. Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) declined 2.61% or 3.12 points to end at 116.22 and Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) was down 1.83% or 3.53 points to 189.02.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:) which rose 9.62% to 81.27, Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:) which was up 8.70% to settle at 76.60 and Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 8.11% to close at 69.29.

The worst performers were Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 10.07% to 131.12 in late trade, Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 5.82% to settle at 117.25 and Carnival Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 5.45% to 15.28 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 730.72% to 26.50, Electrocore LLC (NASDAQ:) which was up 109.41% to settle at 1.780 and WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 69.10% to close at 24.74.

The worst performers were Celsion Corp (NASDAQ:) which was down 63.97% to 1.290 in late trade, NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 54.42% to settle at 8.15 and Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 50.31% to 4.02 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1831 to 1039 and 62 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1911 fell and 816 advanced, while 42 ended unchanged.

Shares in Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 8.11% or 5.20 to 69.29. Shares in Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 730.72% or 23.31 to 26.50. Shares in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 54.42% or 9.73 to 8.15. Shares in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 69.10% or 10.11 to 24.74. Shares in Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 50.31% or 4.07 to 4.02.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was up 17.96% to 32.19.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.16% or 2.90 to $1804.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 2.39% or 0.97 to hit $39.58 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.17% or 0.07 to trade at $42.18 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.04% to 1.1344, while USD/JPY rose 0.02% to 107.28.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.11% at 96.510.