Trump On Kanye West’s Presidential Run: He’s Always Going To Support Us!!

President Trump spoke out about Kanye West’s announcement that he would be running for president — Trump says that Kanye will always support the Republicans.

Last week, Ye said that he no longer supported Trump — but Trump doesn’t think this is true at all.

“He is always going to be for us, and his wife is going to be for us,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“[He’s a] very good guy. He is a person that I get along with very well,” Trump said. “At the end I think he would support us over anyone else, we have to stop the radical left from taking over our country.”

During his interview with Forbes, Kanye slammed Trump’s presidency.

“It looks like one big mess to me,” he said. “I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker,” he continued.

“One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community,” he added. “Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.”