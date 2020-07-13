Trouble-free Migration from Entourage to Outlook

Users switch mail systems for different reasons. An obvious motivation for abandoning Entourage is discontinuation. This was officially announced a decade ago. Still, the software is found on some devices, which makes transfer an issue.

When e-correspondence is valuable, it should be moved from one system to another. But how export data to the Windows-based environment? The quickest way to move Entourage emails is detailed on https://www.outlooktransfer.com/products/entourage-to-outlook-transfer/, and the approach is the most reliable.

Advantages of MS Outlook

Generally, this system is a predictable choice. It offers wider functionality tailored to professional communication. There is offline access to messages and features. Users receive useful alerts, benefit from Social Connector, and enjoy quicker processing overall. The Exchange Server gives security a boost and centralizes correspondence data. However, when the destination client runs on a Windows machine, migration is complicated.

Key Complication

Without third-party tools, a safe switch is unattainable. Both systems store emails and related data is their specific formats. This is *.MBOX for the source, and *.PST for the destination. If you want all the messages and attachments to stay intact, dedicated transfer utilities are a lifesaver.

Principles of Automation

Entourage has no button for migration, and drag-and-drop is futile. Aside from the convenience of use, professional tools guarantee safety. This is the only way to ensure all messages and data are undistorted on both 32- and 64-bit Windows.

The only manual step is a physical transfer between computers. The system begins by packing your data into a PST file. There are many ways to conduct the subsequent physical move — e.g., via a USB stick. From then on, everything is automated — no renaming or editing required.

Overview of Benefits

Mail-specific utilities get the job done in a flash. They are minimalistic, intuitive, and suitable for any skill level. You may be surprised by the power of single-window solutions. There are no pesky checkboxes or other hurdles slowing you down. Most importantly, accuracy is ensured.

Licensed programs from top providers require a single payment only. This means you can purchase the tool and use it as often as necessary, with each new conversion costing less. Software from official sources will not sneak pesky adware into your system. Other advantages include:

Import of data including attachments and images is automated and safe. The process does not cause cluttering of memory. The readability of converted data is guaranteed. Even damaged *.MBOX files may be recovered. All versions of both clients are compatible.

Nothing Beats Automation

A cross-platform transfer is a complex process with a high probability of error. To move files from Mac to Windows or vice versa, use automated solutions that are also client-specific. This is the only way to ensure impeccable transformation and readability of the end result, including images and attachments. Dedicated tools are designed to prevent data loss.