Tory Lanez Reportedly Arrested On A Gun Charge

Roommates after popping up on #MeganTheeStallion’s Instagram Live with #KylieJenner, it looks like Tory may have ended up in the slammer that very night, according to TMZ. Now, if you haven’t seen the video we’re reffering to, don’t worry, you know we got y’all! See below:

Though Tory may have seemed pretty happy to be in a pool with Megan and Kylie, the night allegedly took a wild turn. Apparently, Tory was busted after an alleged altercation took place outside of a house party and cops were called. Unfortunately once cops were called and a search took place, Tory was reportedly arrested after they found a gun in his car.

According to the police report, a disturbance took place in the Hollywood Hills around 4:30am on Sunday. Witnesses claim there was arguing in a SUV before shots were allegedly fired in the air and the vehicle took off.

A source alleges that Megan Thee Stallion was also present and reportedly cut her foot on broken glass from a busted car window. Tory was taken to jail and booked for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, which is a felony y’all! Megan, Kylie or Tory have yet to comment on the situation so at this point we can only wait to find out what’s going to happen next! But rest assured we’re on it Roomies!

