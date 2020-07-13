‘Too Many Countries Are Headed in the Wrong Direction,’ W.H.O. Warns

Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction. The virus remains public enemy No. 1. But the actions of many governments and people do not reflect of this. The only aim of the virus is to find people to infect. Mixed messages from leaders are undermining the most critical ingredient of any response. We need to reach a sustainable situation where we have adequate control of this virus without shutting down our lives entirely or lurching from lockdown to lockdown, which has a hugely detrimental impact on societies. I want to be straight with you: There will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future.