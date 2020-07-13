Tom Hanks Enjoys Birthday Getaway in Greece Months After Recovering From COVID-19

WENN

Making the most of his status as an honorary Greek citizen, the ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ actor is seen landing on the island of Paros accompanied by wife Rita Wilson.

Tom Hanks is making the most of his status as an honorary Greek citizen by jetting to the country for a birthday break.

The “Cast Away” star turned 64 on Thursday (July 09) and to celebrate, he and his actress wife, Rita Wilson, headed to Europe on a private jet, landing on the island of Paros on Saturday.

The couple was photographed wearing face coverings as it kicked off the vacation, four months after beating the coronavirus.

The actors have a holiday home on the nearby island of Antiparos.

Hanks was granted the honorary naturalization order in December (19).