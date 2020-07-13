Tom Bergeron Says Dancing With the Stars Will Continue Without Him

After 15 years, Tom Bergeron will no longer be hosting Dancing with the Stars.

The long-time host tweeted on Monday that he will no longer be a part of the show.

“Just informed [Dancing With the Stars] will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career,” he wrote. “I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

He did not elaborate on his exit, and ABC has not yet commented.

Bergeron has hosted the ABC reality competition show since its premiere in 2005, with a variety of cohosts including Lisa Canning, Samantha Harris, Brooke Burke-Charvet, and current cohost Erin Andrews.

Before and during DWTS, Bergeron was also known as the host of Hollywood Squares and America’s Funniest Home Videos. He was also unmasked as the Taco in the most recent season of The Masked Singer.