Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Let Go From ‘DWTS’

ABC/Eric McCandless

Tom, who has been with the show for 15 years, announces his exit on his Twitter account before ABC issues a statement of its own, confirming Tom and Erin’s departure from the show.

–

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are axed from the ABC dancing show. Tom, who has been with the show for 15 years, announced his exit on his Twitter account on Monday, July 13.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” he wrote to his followers without elaborating the shocking decision. “It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

Tom Bergeron announced his exit from ‘DWTS’ on Twitter.

Later, ABC issued a statement of its own, confirming Tom’s departure from the show. “Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success,” read the statement.

The “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host is not the only one who is let go from the long-running competition show as the network also revealed that Erin Drews would not be returning for the new season of “Dancing with the Stars”. The statement said, “Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”

Tom joined the show since its premiere in 2005. He has hosted the series with a variety of cohosts including Lisa Canning, Samantha Harris and Brooke Burke-Charvet. Meanwhile, sports journalist and ESPN sportscaster Erin joined as co-host in 2014.

There is still no detail about how “DWTS” will proceed amid coronavirus pandemic. However, one of the certain things about the new season is that “The Bachelor” alum Kaitlyn Bristowe will appear on the show.