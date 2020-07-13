Tim Burton Feuding With Neighbors Over Fence Around Historic Home

WENN

Oxfordshire locals vent their fury on social media after a fence appeared on the ‘Dumbo’ director’s 18th Century property, blocking a footpath access to ponds and weirs by the River Thames.

Tim Burton has angered his neighbors in Oxfordshire, England by blocking a pubic path by building a fence around his historic home.

The Hollywood director and his then-partner Helena Bonham Carter bought the 18th Century property – once home to her ancestor, British Prime Minister Herbert Asquith – in 2006.

It is understood, however, that since their 2014 split they still spend time there together with their children.

Over the summer, the filmmaker has angered locals, who vented their fury on Facebook after a fence appeared on the property that blocks a footpath they have long used to access ponds and weirs by the River Thames.

Resident Chris Dalton wrote that he has “opened a planning dispute against the fence,” insisting, “They should have put in planning… I believe that ultimately money wins planning disputes but this is worth a try.”

He also urged residents to contact the local council, explaining that “if we can prove that there has been continuous access to these areas for over 20 years then we can get them on the map and protected.”

Confirming the dispute, parish councillor Richard Webber told British newspaper The Sun there is already an “ongoing negotiation” with the “Corpse Bride” filmmaker over the fence. However, he added the “legalities are tricky” as “the land is actually owned by the big house… so they have a right to do that.”

He went on to say that they would try to find an “amicable solution” as Burton wants to retain good relations with his neighbors.