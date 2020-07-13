Third Crypto Co-Founder Behind $25 Million ICO Scam to Plead Guilty By Cointelegraph

Third Crypto Co-Founder Behind $25 Million ICO Scam to Plead Guilty
Sohrab Sharma, one of the co-founders of cryptocurrency firm Centra Tech facing charges related to a $25 million initial coin offering scam, is reportedly planning to plead guilty.
According to a July 13 report from Bloomberg, Sharma may avoid a November trial date as his lawyers told a federal judge he would be interested in changing his plea.
