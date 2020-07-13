The Pixel 4a’s biggest leak yet makes the iPhone SE look boring

Google’s Pixel 4a has just been leaked by an unlikely source, Google itself (spotted first by 9to5Google). Labeled under Nest Wifi on the Google Canada Store, a render of the 4a has been uploaded — likely in error — showing off the upcoming phone before its official reveal.

The Pixel 4a had been rumored to launch since as far back as May, but the series of unfortunate events known as 2020 meant that Google has had to rethink its launch plans. It’s not clear when the Pixel is set to launch now, though a report from leaker Jon Prosser has the smartphone coming on August 3rd. We don’t have long to wait to see if that’ll pan out, though Google may very well drop more details now that the cat is kind of out of the bag as it did with the unnamed Nest speaker last week.

The Pixel 4a has already been critically assessed in some form, with the phone being benchmarked and its camera being reviewed. All that’s left is for Google to release it and see how the market responds.