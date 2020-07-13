The Old Guard: Netflix viewers brand Charlize Theron film’s use of music ‘cringeworthy’

Charlize Theron‘s new Netflix action film is being praised by users save for one aspect – its soundtrack.

The Old Guard follows Theron’s undying warrior who, along with three other mercenaries, has spent centuries protecting her freedom.

It’s directed by Gina Pryce-Bythewood, and while the film’s performances and fight scenes have been acclaimed, many are not convinced by the music cues.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

Whenever a fight scene begins in the film, Volker Bertelmann and Dustin O’Hallorana’s score is sidelined in favour of a “cheesy” pop song.

These include Madelen Duke’s “Born Alone, Die Alone”, Blithe’s ”Say Your Prayers” and Andrea Wasse x Phlotilla’s “Going Down Fighting”.

Read more

A large number of viewers felt the placement of the music was “cringeworthy”.

“I could’ve done better than whoever picked the music for The Old Guard,” one person wrote. “Like this is such a good movie why would you make these choices?”

“Whoever decided to maim The Old Guard with the music choices…. pls get a different job…” another wrote.

One Netflix user enjoyed the film but said “the music selection was so bad it almost cancels out the fight sequences”.

Another agreed, stating that the music was the film’s “only problem”. They wrote: “Every song was a Spotify playlist algorithm song that made me feel like I [was watching] a bad show for teenagers.”

Find the best reactions below.





















The film, based on Greg Rucka’s graphic novel of the same name, co-stars Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Read our review here.