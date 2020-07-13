‘The Office’ Actor Leslie David Baker Turns to Kickstarter for ‘Uncle Stan’ Spin-Off

WENN

‘Uncle Stan: Coming Out of Retirement’ will present Dunder Mifflin employee Stanley Hudson getting a call from his nephew, Lucky, who runs a motorcycle and flower shop that belonged to his late wife.

Leslie David Baker has taken to crowdfunding website Kickstarter to get his idea for a reboot of “The Office” off the ground.

The actor, who portrayed beloved character and Dunder Mifflin employee Stanley Hudson for nine seasons of the U.S. version of the show, has launched the campaign to fund his proposed show, “Uncle Stan: Coming Out of Retirement”.

Picked as one of Kickstarter’s Projects We Love, the series would see Baker’s character getting a call from his favourite nephew, Lucky, a recent widower with two children who runs a motorcycle and flower shop that belonged to his late wife.

When Lucky calls up his uncle for guidance and support, “Uncle Stan is coming out of retirement, because what do you do after you retire? You go somewhere else and find something else to get tired of.”

Baker told Entertainment Tonight: “And in this case, it’ll be his favourite nephew and his great-niece and nephew, and chaos ensues.”

Explaining his reasoning for seeking fans’ help to launch the project, he added: “After having gone and done a lot of personal appearances at sporting events and Comic-Cons, I kept getting the question of, ‘What happened to Stanley after his retirement? Where is he, what’s going on with him?’ ”

“This character was and is so beloved that people wanted to know what is going on with him,” he shared. “And after several years, after his retirement, I said, ‘You know what? There is a life for this character after ‘The Office’.”

“So let’s explore that, let’s look at it and see what he’s doing. We wanna know what his hopes, wishes, dreams, ambitions were.”

The American version of Ricky Gervais‘ workplace TV comedy, which aired from 2005 to 2013, was a big hit, launching the careers of several stars including John Krasinski, Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, and Mindy Kaling, among others.