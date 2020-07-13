The 25 best NFL players under the age of 25

As the following 25 players under 25 show, the future is bright in the NFL. Here’s a look at the best of the best who will still be under age 25 as of Week 1.
Vincent Carchietta / USA Today Sports Images
Adams has established himself as an elite safety in three NFL seasons, with two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro designation. Last season he had 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two touchdowns in 14 games. Adams turns 25 in October.
Evan Habeeb / USA Today Sports Images
Andrews has become an elite receiving tight end in two NFL seasons and had a breakout 2019 season with 64 catches for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl appearance. He turns 24 in September.
Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports Images
Baker has been an anchor in Arizona’s secondary over three seasons, with two Pro Bowls. He had 147 tackles last season, including a league-high 104 solo tackles. Baker won’t turn 25 until the 2020 regular season is scheduled to conclude.
Danielle Parhizkaran / USA Today Sports Images
Barkley burst onto the scene in his 2018 rookie season, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and making the Pro Bowl with over 2,000 yards from scrimmage. He struggled through an ankle injury in his sophomore season but remains one of the most dynamic backs in football. Barkley is still just 23.
Stan Szeto / USA Today Sports Images
Bosa showed why he was the second overall pick in last year’s draft, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording sacks. He will still be just 22 entering Week 1.
George Walker IV / USA Today Sports Images
Brown was the most productive rookie in the 2019 draft class, with 52 catches for 1,051 yards for an incredible 20.2 yards per catch. He turned 23 this offseason.
Kirby Lee / USA Today Sports Images
Brown’s father was a dominant NFL lineman, and younger Orlando Brown is following in his large footsteps. The 2018 third-round pick started all 16 games for Baltimore in 2019, making his first Pro Bowl at age 23.
Jake Roth / USA Today Sports Images
Like his father, former safety Devin Bush Sr., Bush Jr. has shown a nose for the football. He had a great rookie season for the Steelers with 109 tackles, two picks and four fumble recoveries at age 21.
Ken Blaze / USA Today Sports Images
Chubb has become one of the premier backs in the league through two seasons. The 24-year-old had 1,772 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns last year.
10 of 25
Kenny Clark, DT, Packers
Dan Powers / USA Today Sports Images
Clark is now the centerpiece of Green Bay’s defensive line, recording six sacks in back-to-back seasons. He will turn 25 in October.
Rich Barnes / USA Today Sports Images
Edmunds has two years in the NFL, and he still just turned 22 in May. He made the Pro Bowl in his sophomore season, recording 115 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception.
12 of 25
Rashaan Evans, LB, Titans
George Walker IV / USA Today Sports Images
Evans has performed like the first-rounder he was in 2018, particularly last year with 111 tackles and 2.5 sacks at age 24. The Alabama alum turns 25 in November.
Kyle Terada / USA Today Sports Images
Fitzpatrick was traded from Miami to Pittsburgh for a first-round pick last season but looked worthy of the price. The 23-year-old star was an All-Pro with 69 tackles, five interceptions, and three fumble recoveries.
Jason Getz / USA Today Sports Images
With additional snaps in his third season, Godwin had a breakout year. He made the Pro Bowl with 86 catches for 1,333 yards and touchdowns in only 14 games. Godwin turned 24 in February.
Douglas DeFelice / USA Today Sports Images
Humphrey was an All-Pro for the Ravens in his third season, with 65 tackles, three picks and two fumble recoveries for touchdowns. The former first-round pick recently turned 24.
Sam Greene / USA Today Sports Images
Jackson now has a Heisman Trophy and NFL MVP to his name following his brilliant 2019 season. He led the league with 36 touchdowns passes and added over 1,200 yards rushing. The new “Madden” cover man doesn’t turn 24 until January.
Darren Yamashita / USA Today Sports Images
The only running back drafted in the first round in 2019, Jacobs played the part. Over 13 games in his rookie season, he had 1,316 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns. He turned 22 in February.
Christopher Hanewinckel / USA Today Sports Images
Landry is quickly ascending as a pass rusher, recording sacks and 68 tackles for the Titans last season. The former second-round pick turned 24 in June.
Kyle Terada / USA Today Sports Images
Mahomes signed a historic 10-year contract extension worth over $500 million this offseason, and his career is off to a historic pace. He won the MVP in his first season as a full-time starter in 2018, followed by a Super Bowl victory in 2019. Mahomes will turn 25 on Sept. 17.
20 of 25
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers
Jeremy Brevard / USA Today Sports Images
The eighth overall pick in the 2017 draft, McCaffrey has improved significantly in each season. The 24-year-old was an All-Pro last year with a league-leading 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns.
21 of 25
D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers
Bob Donnan / USA Today Sports Images
Moore is off to a great start to his career through two seasons. He missed out on the Pro Bowl last year but still had 87 receptions for 1,175 yards and four touchdowns. Moore turned 23 in April.
Joe Camporeale / USA Today Sports Images
Murray was the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma and added to his trophy case as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019. The former two-sport star threw for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns, adding 544 yards rushing and four scores as a rookie. He will turn 23 in August.
Matt Kryger / USA Today Sports Images
Two years into his career, Nelson is already known as arguably the most dominant guard in the NFL. The Notre Dame alum has been a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in both of his NFL seasons and turned 24 this offseason.
David Berding / USA Today Sports Images
Sutton had a breakout sophomore season for Denver, making the Pro Bowl with 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. He will turn 25 in October.
Brian Spurlock / USA Today Sports Images
Watson is one of the NFL’s young stars, making the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons and leading Houston to a 21-10 regular-season record over that time. He threw for over 3,800 yards and 26 touchdowns last season, adding seven rushing scores. Watson turns 25 after Week 1, on Sept. 14.