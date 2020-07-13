Tesla stock soars on looming Battery Day, India entry, S,P inclusion

Article content continued

Tesla jumped as much as 16 per cent to US$1,794.99 on Monday, the biggest intraday gain since March 24.

Good News Abounds

Tesla late Friday said its much-anticipated “Battery Day” event will be held on Sept. 22, at its Fremont, California, factory. According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, the automaker could announce a number of “game changing” battery developments at the event.

“The technology innovations around Fremont remain the key ingredients in Tesla’s success on the battery front and we believe the company is getting closer to announcing the million-mile battery,” Ives wrote in a note to clients. Ives expects the new battery to potentially last for decades, as well as withstand all types of weather and terrain.

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin, one of the more skeptical analysts on the Street, upgraded his rating on Tesla to the equivalent of a hold from sell, saying the company is well down the path of preparing to enter the Indian market, where the analyst sees China-like potential. “We expect tangible evidence by the end of 2020, with sales in India starting as soon as 2021,” Irwin said.

