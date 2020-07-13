Terrified parents claim daughter was tormented by ghost captured on baby monitor

A couple were left terrified after claiming their baby daughter was tormented by a ghost as she lay sleeping in her cot.

Parents Shannon Hayward, 18, and Robbie Beavis, 22, had put six-month old Savannah to bed for her first night in a bedroom alone when they noticed the baby monitor kept cutting out.

The pair claim they went to check on her and the room felt icy cold – despite the heating being on – and the door slammed behind them.

When they looked at the camera they saw a white mass moving around the room and creeping closer to the edge of the crib, causing the baby to stir.







The family, from Norwich, said their dog now refuses to go into the room following the chilling incident.

Shannon said: Shannon said: “Savannah hardly ever wakes up in the night. She normally sleeps from 8pm to 6am, only waking up for a bottle.

“Robbie immediately woke me up saying he was really scared and didn’t know what to do.”







The following day, Shannon’s mum Sarah Roberts, 37, visited the flat and took flash-photographs of the bedroom.

What appears to be a silvery orb is seen in the first photo, but disappears from the second photograph.

The couple moved into the top-floor flat in October, and recording was made on July 4 after they put her to bed at 8pm.

Two hours later, they noticed that the IPC 360 app they use to monitor their daughter had suddenly become unresponsive.

The couple made sure to physically check on Savannah but were unable to access the live video again until midnight when they made a chilling discovery.







Shannon headed to bed at 11pm but when the app’s live video finally flickered back to life an hour later, ex-kitchen assistant Robbie was disturbed by what he saw.

As Savannah slept in her cot in the background, a flickering white presence was seen moving across the screen.

The white mass moves towards the cot and leans over it, before disappearing.

Immediately going to check on his daughter, Robbie found nothing to explain this activity.

However, he said typically deep-sleeper Savannah seemed “quite disturbed”.

“Random parts of the flat are often really cold,” Shannon said.

“Initially we thought nothing of it, but now we are suspicious.”

The couple removed Savannah from the room, but have put her back in there now and believe the spirit will not harm them.

“Before this, I didn’t personally believe in ghosts, but now it’s happened to me, I believe it.

“We were scared at first, but now we don’t think it intends to harm us, otherwise it would have done so already.

“My mum thinks it was a spirit sent to look over Savannah.”