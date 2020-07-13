Tamera Mowry Announces She’s Leaving The Real After 7 Years

Shortly after, reports surfaced that there was drama behind-the-scenes with Tamar and the other co-hosts. In September 2019, Tamar discussed the talk show with Wendy Williams.

“I do not want to be anybody’s marketing tool this season, no shade. I just wish everybody well and I just feel like sometimes God has to move you out of situations before you become more toxic to yourself,” Tamar said. “What if I was in a situation where I’m doing the Braxton’s and its very stressful and then I’m doing this other show where people are being catty behind my back?”

She added, “What kind of person would I be right now sitting on this couch? I wouldn’t be focused, I wouldn’t be ready for my transformation, I wouldn’t be ready for my elevation and that’s where I’ve got to go. I’ve got to go up and up and up.”

The ladies on The Real caught wind of Tamar’s interview and addressed it on their show.

“We were just watching Wendy live. First of all, thank you for calling us a cute show. We are also an Emmy-winning show, don’t forget that. Tamar Braxton was your guest. We appreciate the fact that you brought us up. Full disclosure, it’s been three years. I don’t know why you guys keep talking about this whole situation,” Loni said. “[I] invited her to come on the show for season six. It was a simple, public ask. I did try to call her privately. I’ve been texting her. I get no response. So I just put it out there.”