Tamera Mowry Announces Departure From ‘The Real’

Tamera Mowry broke fans’ heart with her new announcement. The TV personality took to her Instagram account on Monday, July 13 to reveal that she’s leaving “The Real” while addressing the news of the discovery of Naya Rivera‘s body at Lake Piru.

“For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real. The friendships I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve been blessed to interview have changed my life for the better,” Tamera wrote in her message, even though she explained in the caption that she actually “had NO intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya, but now some reports are coming out and I’d rather you hear it from me first.”

“I’m so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy,” she went on. “However, all good things must come to an end, and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real.”

Sending message to her “fellow hosts” Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, Tamera wrote, “I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all for me. Sisters forever. I’ll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life.”

Prior to this, Amanda Seales departed from the morning talk show. “My contract is up at ‘The Real’ and I didn’t renew it, because it doesn’t feel good to my soul to be at a place where I can not, speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to. And where the people that are speaking to me in despairing ways are not being handled,” she explained her exit on Tuesday, June 2.

She went on saying, “I’m not at a space where as a full black woman I can have my voice and my co-workers also have their voices and where the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for black voices to be at the top too.”