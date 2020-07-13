T.I. On 50 Cent Avoiding Verzuz Battle: I Understand If He Don’t Wanna Get Down In The Mud!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12

It seems that 50 Cent is backing away from T.I.’s Verzuz battle challenge, but the rapper says he understands why.

“New York is the birthplace of hip-hop; they have some of the most successful, most talented lyricists known to man — But even though they have those lyricists — If they were from somewhere else, they wouldn’t have had the same success. If 50 Cent were from the Midwest, he’d be Nelly. Nelly got two diamond albums,” he told Ebro and Rosenberg.

