Sydney Swans injuries, Isaac Heeney and Josh Kennedy

The Sydney Swans have been hit with a devastating double injury blow, with Isaac Heeney out for the season and Josh Kennedy set to be sidelined for six weeks.

Heeney will require surgery after scans revealed he has suffered a dislocation and ruptured the medial ligament in his ankle, the Swans revealed today.

Meanwhile co-captain Kennedy will not require surgery but will have his knee in a brace for several weeks after scans revealed he had ruptured the medial ligament.

Josh Kennedy gets his knee looked at. (Getty)

Swans coach John Longmire confirmed the news in his press conference.

“Isaac is having an ankle operation this afternoon as he has a ruptured medial ligament in his ankle and also the tendon tunnel in his ankle has been ruptured,” Longmire said.

“He is out for the year as he will be in a moon boot for the next eight weeks.

“Josh has strained his medial ligament in his right knee so he will be in a brace for probably five weeks,”

“Then maybe he will be right to go by the six to eight week mark.

“He has been fantastic, he and Isaac have been really good for us this year.”

Kennedy and Heeney are among the Swans’ best players and their long-term absence from the side will make it an uphill battle for the club to make the eight in a shortened season.

The Swans were criticised by Richmond coach Damien Hardwick for their part in a dour game on the weekend, with the reigning premiers coming out on top by eight points.

The result left the Swans languishing in 17th place, although just one win out of the eight.

Shane Crawford fires up over lacklustre Hawks – Full Time